Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 Expo Opens

Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 International Franchise Expo opened on Friday at the SMX Convention Center Manila—living up to its billing as Asia’s biggest franchise show and the country’s most awaited business opportunities event.

With the theme, “Explore. Expand. Excel” the expo gathers the best and brightest franchising concepts in Asia and showcases over 700 franchise brands.

Organized by the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA), the country’s pioneer and largest franchise association and last year’s host of the meetings of the World Franchise Council (WFC) and the Asia-Pacific Franchise Confederation (APF), the event slated from April 12-14, 2024, is expected to gather over 50,000 visitors and serious trade buyers.

Guest of Honor Mark Villar (first line, fourth from left), incumbent Senate Committee Chair on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, delivered the keynote message at the opening rites.

Joining Senator Villar are the PFA board officers and guests (first line, from left) Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 International Franchise Expo Chairman Robert Trota, president and CEO of Max’s Group, Inc.; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Royal Thai Embassy in Manila Tull Traisorat; PFA president Joseph Tanbuntiong (Jollibee Foods Corporation); PFA Chairman Sam Christopher Lim (Francorp Philippines); Representative Wilson Lee (AGRI Partylist); Tourism Promotions Board COO Maria Margarita Nograles; PFA vice chair and FAPHL 2024 International Expo ways and means committee chair Ma. Alegria Sibal Limjoco; (Second line, from left) FAPHL2024 Overall Chair Joey Garcia, (Conti’s/ Wendy’s/ Masuma); GCash B2B growth marketing head Kathryn Cruz; PLDT Enterprise VP Chet Alviz; Sang Seung Man Deputy Chief of Mission & Consul General, Embassy of the Republic of Korea; Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Enunina Mangio; SM Supermalls senior VP for marketing Joaquin San Agustin; FAPHL expo co-chairman Joey Alvero (Potato Corner); EGSI VP Joel Aguada; (Third line, from left) GCash head of distributive trade Mark Mamaril; Miss Globe 2nd Runner Up 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini; Bb. Pilipinas 1st Runner Up 2023 Katrina Anne Johnson; and Malaysian Embassy deputy head of mission Fareed Zakaria.