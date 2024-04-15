Foreigners flock to Palawan, Pampanga, Boracay, Bohol

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE National Capital Region (NCR) and the province of Cebu topped the list of regions which received overnight travelers in 2023.

Data on the regional distribution of overnight travelers as of March 7, 2024 shared by the Department of Tourism (DOT) with the BusinessMirror showed NCR received some 6.35 million travelers, while Cebu province (includes Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City) received 4.03 million. Both destinations also received the most number of foreign travelers at 2.1 million for NCR and some 1.45 million for Cebu.

DOT officials who spoke on background said the large number of foreign visitors received in the NCR and Cebu could be due to the fact that these are the country’s major international gateways, as these host the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila and Mactan-Cebu International Airport, respectively. Also, “there is a possibility that some travel to other destinations as part of their visit to the Philippines,” they said.

For areas outside the NCR and Cebu, the most popular destinations for foreign travelers were: Palawan (including Puerto Princesa) at 680,895; Pampanga (including the Clark freeport zone, San Fernando City and Angeles City) at 583,743; Aklan (including Boracay Island) at 428,704; and Bohol at 325,499.

Shifting travel preferences

DOT data showed prior to the pandemic, in 2019, foreign travelers flocked to Cebu, reaching 3.37 million, followed by the NCR at 1.71 million, Aklan at 1.06 million, Palawan at 824,159, Bohol at 720,364 and Pampanga at 456,916.

The regional data confirms views of local destination management companies that foreign tourists may be shifting their travel preferences to Palawan and Bohol from the old favorite, Boracay Island, due to the latter’s numerous tourist fees, “chaotic” jetty port, more difficult access from the airport to resorts, among others. (See, “TPB chief: Boracay remains among our top priorities,” in the BusinessMirror, April 12, 2024.)

In terms of domestic travelers, NCR received the largest number at 4.24 million and could likely include Metro Manila residents checking into the region’s hotels for staycations. “It’s possible as the source of data provided by the LGU [local government unit] comes from accommodation establishments,” said the same DOT officials. A recent Klook survey showed that staycations continue to be popular among Filipinos as they take advantage of long weekend holidays.

Batangas was the second most popular destination at 3.3 million; followed by Rizal at 3.04 million; Cebu province at 2.58 million; Zambales (including the Subic Bay freeport and Olongapo City) at 1.94 million; Aklan (including Boracay) at 1.73 million; Camarines Sur at 1.43 million; Davao del Sur (including Davao City) at 1.42 million; Negros Occidental (including Bacolod) at 1.41 million; Benguet (including Baguio City) at 1.37 million; and Cavite at 1.32 million.

Sustained promotions for Boracay

AMONG overseas Filipinos, or Philippine passport holders permanently residing abroad, some 40,000 favored Aklan; 10,925 went to Palawan; 10,459 went to Davao del Sur (including Davao City); 8,594 preferred Iloilo (including Iloilo City); 5,897 stayed in NCR; 3,328 went to Cebu; and 1,183 were in Camarines Norte last year. The DOT data on regional distribution of overnight travelers may be revised as more accommodation establishments submit their reports to the agency’s regional offices in the coming months.

Meanwhile, DOT Regional Director for Western Visayas Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez said the agency has sustained efforts to promote Boracay in international markets. These include facilitating visits of international media and influencers, supporting familiarization trips of international tour operators and travel agencies, joining key global travel trade events like ITB Berlin and local travel expos and providing support to highlight the island as a premier destination for MICE (Meetings Incentives Conventions Exhibitions).

Boracay stakeholders attributed the tepid influx of foreign tourists into the island due to the alleged lack of promotions by the DOT. The agency’s marketing arm, the Tourism Promotions Board, has already said the island remains among its top priorities for promotions abroad.