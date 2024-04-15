Eight8Ate will expand store network of Conti’s, Wendy’s

Eight8Ate Holdings Inc., the food subsidiary of Udenna Corp., said it is planning to open more Conti’s Bakeshop and Wendy’s Philippines stores this year.

Eight8Ate Holdings President and CEO Joey Garcia told reporters on Friday that the company is targeting to build six Conti’s branches and 15 Wendy’s stores.

While Conti’s is planning to open more stores mainly in provincial cities, the brand’s strategy is to “limit the number of stores that it will open but do a lot of renovation of the old stores.”

“Our expansion for Conti’s is mainly in provincial cities. Our recent opening is in Batangas City,” he said, adding that majority of the stores that the bakeshop will open are standalone stores or those located outside of malls.

“We are still opening in malls. We’re opening a Conti’s store in SM Bataan. That’s already part of the 6.”

The opening of new stores will expand the store network of Conti’s to 80 by the end of the year.

Garcia also said about eight Conti’s stores are scheduled to be “touched up” or will undergo renovation. The renovation for these stores, he said, will cost around P2 to P3 million per store, depending on size.

“In terms of absolute money, it differs from one store to another. Kasi may mga stores kami na 2 floors, so you’ll have to spend a lot. Bigger space will require bigger renovation cost.”

As for going public, Garcia said an initial public offering for Conti’s is not a priority of the company. “We have no plans. If that comes in, siguro later on.”

“Secondly, I think we have a lot of opportunities to bring Conti’s in other parts of the Philippines. We’re not even in the far north. Ang pinakamalayo namin, nasa Pangasinan lang, Dagupan area.”

He added that the company wants to bring Conti’s to Bicol and other areas in the South. The bakeshop recently opened a store in Lucena, Quezon.

“We have no plans of expanding overseas yet. We are doing a little a bit of study, we are trying to understand the US market. But we have no plans to go outside yet. I think it’s too early kasi ang laki pa ng opportunity for us here,” said Garcia.

For burger chain Wendy’s, Garcia said the brand is looking to open at least 15 stores within the year.

Eight8Ate Holdings is Udenna’s venture into the food and restaurant sector. Udenna is owned by Davao-based businessman Dennis A. Uy.

According to the food group’s website, it was established in May 2018 with the acquisition of Conti’s.

Wendy’s, it noted, was also acquired the same year, making Eight8Ate the master franchisee of the fastfood restaurant in the Philippines.