DPWH completes Albay, Cagayan infra projects

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced over the weekend the completion of two infrastructure projects in Cagayan and Albay.

In Abulug, Cagayan, the agency cited successfully completing construction of the Abulug-Ballesteros Bay View Boulevard, “a vital artery that aims to transform tourism and bolster local industries in the area.”

This project, which spans 490 meters and boasts a 6.7-meter-wide concrete pavement, represents the culmination of Phase 5 of the coastal development initiative in Barangay Bagu.

With features such as sidewalks, slope protection, and a seawall, the boulevard not only provides a scenic vista of the beach but also serves as a protective barrier against potential storm surges and flooding.

“Abulug-Ballesteros Bay View Boulevard serves a crucial role in safeguarding the area against potential storm surge and flooding while providing a venue for various tourism-related businesses along the coastline as it provides a panoramic view of the beach,” Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan was quoted in a statement as saying.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Cagayan 2nd District Engineering Office at a cost of P26.9 million, funded through the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) under the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program (TRIP).

Meanwhile, in Ligao City, Albay, the DPWH said it has delivered a farm-to-market road (FMR) project that seeks to “transform agricultural transport and uplift rural communities.”

Stretching 800 meters, this two-lane access road in Barangay Balogo incorporates box culverts and stone masonry to ensure efficient drainage and prevent flooding.

“The construction of the concrete road will prevent delays in product trading and risk of accidents that benefits farmers and residents in the covered barangays”, Public Works Director Virgilio C. Eduarte said.

The DPWH-Albay Third-District Engineering Office spearheaded the project, which has a price tag of P11.9 million and was funded through the 2023 GAA.