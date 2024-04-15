DOE: Bulk of RE deals for solar, hydro

Solar and hydro projects accounted for a chunk of the renewable energy (RE) service contracts awarded by the Department of Energy (DOE).

The DOE said it awarded a total of 1,282 RE service contracts with a potential capacity of 130.93 gigawatts (GW) and an installed capacity of 5.78 GW as of January.

Latest data from the agency indicated that that 480 of these contracts are solar projects, 428 are hydro, 252 are onshore and offshore wind, 76 are biomass, 37 are geothermal, and nine are ocean.

The potential capacity of the solar service contracts could reach 29,689 megawatt peak (MWp) while installed capacity is at 1,432MWp.

For the 171 onshore and 81 offshore wind contracts, their potential capacity could reach 86,635MW as against their combined installed capacity of 443MW.

For the hydro projects, all service contracts have a potential capacity of 12,702MW and an installed capacity of 11,193MW.

The potential capacities for biomass, geothermal and ocean service contracts are 207MW, 1,003MW, and 34MW, respectively. For installed capacities, 765MW are recorded for biomass service contracts, 1,951MW for geothermal, and zero for ocean.

The agency is pushing for a clean energy scenario (CES) to meet 35 percent of RE share in the power generation mix by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050.

Based on the updated Philippine Energy Plan, which covers the period 2023 to 2050, two CSEs were drafted.

CSE1 involves high RE with low offshore wind (OSW), plus nuclear and coal repurposing, which targets at least a 50- percent RE share by 2040 and more than 50 percent by 2050. It also incorporates capacities from nuclear, 1,200MW by 2032, additional 1,200MW by 2035 and another 2,400MW by 2050. Furthermore, it also considers a 19GW capacity from OSW and the repurposing of coal facilities.

CSE2 or the high RE with high OSW, plus nuclear and coal repurposing, aims to surpass a 50-percent RE share between 2040 and 2050, including nuclear capacities—1,200MW by 2030, additional 1,200MW by 2035, and another 2,400MW by 2050. In addition, this scenario outlines significant expansions for a 50GW increase in OSW capacity, as well as strategic initiatives for repurposing coal facilities.

“Acceleration of RE development is led by the private sector, enabled by the DOE’s policy and regulatory framework, and requires complementing technologies such as energy storage systems and grid enhancement,” the agency said.