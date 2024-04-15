Dito will expand subscriber base to double revenues

Dito Telecommunity Corp. plans to double its business this year, a tall order that will be driven largely by an aggressive subscriber acquisition plan, according to a ranking official.

Evelyn Jimenez, the company’s chief commercial officer, said the group targets to double its revenues in 2024, from almost P11 billion the year prior.

She said in 2023, Dito posted a 50-percent surge in revenues. For 2024, she said Dito aims to grow by as much as 100 percent.

At the same time, Dito is focusing on growing its subscriber base by as much as 60 percent to 16 million from 10.4 million at present.

“[We want our subscriber base to grow at the minimum to] 15 million to 16 million,” Jimenez said. “Right now, we are at 10.4 million.”

Prepaid still accounts for the majority of Dito’s subscribers, while postpaid accounts for “less than 100,000” subscribers.

“We have very high ambitions for postpaid. We’re really going to push more of our postpaid products. This year we really want to achieve 500,000 subscribers,” Jimenez said.

She noted that Dito has a “very high active rate of 90 percent” of its customer base with the biggest chunk in Luzon.

Currently, Dito has a population coverage of 82 percent and is gunning to “hit” 84 percent by July, in time for its last technical audit.

By the end of the year, Dito aims to further expand its coverage to 86 percent and 87 percent of the population—beyond its commitments to the government.

Part of Dito’s franchise are commitments and milestones, including a population coverage of 84 percent with a minimum download speed of 55 Mbps by July this year.

Dito plans to end the year with 8,000 towers.

In August 2023, Dito said it identified the enterprise segment as a major growth area in the mid-term. It aims to grow its contributions to the company’s overall revenues to almost a fifth in the next 3 years.

Jimenez had told reporters that the company is developing solutions that target businesses of varying sizes, including micro, small, and medium enterprises.