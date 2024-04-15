Davao lawmaker urges soldiers to withdraw support for Marcos

Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, a staunch ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to withdraw its support for President Bongbong Marcos Jr., citing the need for peace and stability in the country.

However, Alvarez’s colleagues said Monday that the former Speaker may become the subject of an ethics investigation because of his statements.

Speaking at a rally in Tagum City late Sunday, Alvarez told members of AFP that it is their Constitutional duty to protect citizens and the state, especially amid escalating tensions between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea.

“Allowing a war to erupt, is that protecting the people? No,” Alvarez said, adding that an armed conflict could result in devastation and famine.

“In a peaceful manner, please withdraw your support for the chief executive,” he implored the AFP members present. “If you withdraw your support, he will have no choice but to step down,” he said.

The rally unfolded amid growing speculation surrounding a purported “secret agreement” between Duterte and China concerning the West Philippine Sea.

Reacting to Alvarez’s statements, Lanao del Norte Rep. Khalid Dimaporo cautioned against divisive rhetoric, suggesting that such remarks could lead to an ethics case against the former speaker.

“I would kindly urge the former Speaker to be cautious with his words and clear on his intent. On face value, his anti-government statements are unbecoming of a member of the HOR [House of Representatives] and may warrant an ethics case against him,” he said.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel echoed similar sentiments, describing Alvarez’s remarks as “uncalled for” and potentially seditious.

Pimentel also said government’s efforts towards economic reforms must be supported.

“The remarks of the former speaker are uncalled for. That is tantamount to an act of sedition or rebellion. Now is not the time to be divisive when our country is trying to promote our country to be an investment haven to foreign investors. Instead, we should all unite and give our support to PBBM with his effort for economic reforms,” he said.

Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, meanwhile, called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday to initiate an investigation into former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s remarks, which he deemed “seditious,” and to file appropriate charges.

Romualdo said the “seditious speech” must be “promptly addressed” to prevent any attempts to incite rebellion against the government.

“The response to the seditious statement should be the immediate filing of a criminal case so that the move to incite people, including the military, to rebel against the government will be nipped in the bud,” he said in a statement.

He said the crime of sedition includes a person’s conduct, remarks or speech inciting the public to move against the state or duly constituted or elected authority.

“Clearly, what former Speaker Alvarez remarked during a rally in Tagum City falls within the purview of sedition,” he said.

Alvarez is an ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In remarks before his constituents in Tagum City, the Davao lawmaker urged the military to withdraw their support for President Marcos so the Chief Executive would be forced to step down.