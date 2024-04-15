Dagoon, Davila reign supreme in Cainta netfest

CADEE JAN DAGOON and Samuel Davila dazzled on home turf to share Most Valuable Player honors with a victory and a runner-up finish in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) Cainta National Tennis Championship at the Village East Tennis Club Sunday.

Dagoon, fresh from her victory in Olongapo, ruled the girls’ singles 14-and-under and finished second in the 16-and-under with a victory over doubles partner Ayl Gonzaga, 6-2, 7-6(3) and a final setback to Joy Ansay, 6-3, 6-0.

Davila, the boys’ 16-and-under giant killer in the previous Group 1 tournament, narrowly missed retaining the crown after he bowed to top seed Kraut Gavin, 6-1, 6-4.

He, however, triumphed in the premier 18-and-under class with a 1-0 (ret.) victory over No. 1 Ariel Cabaral.

Dagoon and Davila emerged MVPs in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop and held as part of the country’s premier talent-search sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Davila teamed up with Lucas Go to trounce Cabaral and Raphael Paglalunan, 8-2, in the 18-and-under doubles final, while Dagoon and Gonzaga edged Lilith Rufino and Carolina Fandino, 8-7(3), in a nail-biting girls’ 14-and-under championship.

Competitions move to Roxas City from April 18 to 22. For details and registration, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

In other results, Quezon City’s Chloe Mercado continued to dominate the girls’ 18-and-U category, bucking a first-set scare to foil Reece Ballado, 7-6(4), 6-2, while Ella Paglalunan routed top seed Isabel Ataiza, 6-0, 6-1, to pocket the girls’ 12-and-U title.

Makati City’s Alexandre Coyiuto, on the other hand, took the boys’ 14-and-U crown with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Troan Vytiaco, while QC’s Marcus Go added another win in the boys’ 12-and-U class by crushing Matthias Go, 6-0, 6-0.

Bataan’s Jacob Dizon also repeated in 10-and-U unisex category of the event sanctioned by Philta and UTR, ripping Francis Angeles, 4-0, 4-2. He also partnered with Maximus Calingasan to pocket the 10-and-U unisex doubles crown via an 8-6 decision over Azl Gonzaga and Terrence Bataliones.

Ansay and Ballado reigned in the girls’ doubles’ 18-and-U with an 8-5 victory over Mercado and Elyssa Abellera, while Matthias Go and Cristiano Calingasan bagged the boys’ 14-and-U crown with an 8-6 win over Vytiaco and Joshua Stewart.