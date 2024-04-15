Business less optimistic in Q1, cites competition–BSP survey

COMPETITION from foreign traders and more goods in the market were among the reasons that made businesses less optimistic in the first quarter of the year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on data from its Business Expectation Survey (BES), the BSP said stiff competition made businesses less optimistic in the first three months of the year.

The data showed business sentiment in the Philippines turned less upbeat in the first quarter as the overall confidence index (CI) declined to 33.1 percent from 35.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Stiff competition means there is a strong opposition between rivals within the same industry,” the BSP said.

“Some details provided by our respondents on stiff competition included: competition with foreign traders, as well as the oversupply of certain products/goods in the market,” a BSP official also told the BusinessMirror.

The BSP explained that stiff competition is caused by lowering prices “to undercut competitors.” This could lead to price wars as companies compete for customer’s purchasing power.

Another reason is advertising, where an increase could draw in more customers to the business and away from rival companies or brands.

The innovation of products and services that improve the saleability of certain goods or services could increase the market share of certain companies or brands, the BSP added.

Meanwhile, apart from stiff competition, business became less optimistic in the first three months due to post-holiday decline in demand for goods and services and slowdown in business activities.

There were also persistent inflationary pressures stemming from higher food and oil prices and their impact on the economy, and adverse effects of the El Niño on the agriculture sector.

Q2 better

MEANWHILE, business sentiment improved in the second quarter this year and in the next 12 months.

The BSP said the country’s business confidence was more bullish as the overall confidence index (CI) rose to 48.1 percent from 38.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 survey result.

In the next 12 months, the data showed business confidence was similarly more upbeat as the overall CI increased to 60.8 percent from 54 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 survey result.

The improved outlook of businesses in the second quarter was driven by expectations of sustained strong demand for products and services.

Other reasons include continued favorable economic conditions, lower inflation, business expansions, and lower interest rates.

The first quarter 2024 BES was conducted during the period 5 January and 12 March 2024.

There were 1,525 firms surveyed nationwide—581 companies in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 944 firms in Areas Outside NCR, covering all 16 regions nationwide.

Samples were drawn from the Top 7,000 Corporations ranked based on total assets in 2017 from the Bureau van Dijk (BvD) database.

The nationwide survey response rate for the first quarter 2024 was lower at 60.3 percent from 65.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The response rate was lower for both the NCR at 60.2 percent from 61.9 percent and AONCR at 60.4 percent from 66.9 percent.