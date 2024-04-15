Bryan Bagunas voted Spikers’ Turf Player of the Week

BRYAN Bagunas was picked Spikers’ Turf Player of the Week over Marck Espejo after a thrilling showdown between Cignal and Criss Cross in the Open Confernece on Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

On the strength of a 27-point performance in a five-set match, HD Spikers star Bagunas got the unanimous vote from writers covering the league as their top performer of the week.

The HD Spikers won 20-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12, to remain unbeaten in five matches.

Bagunas said he was glad to perform well for his new team after arriving from Taiwan where he led Win Streak to back-to-back titles in the Top Volleyball League.

Cignal return to action on Wednesday against D’ Navigators before facing VNS-Nasty on April 24 and Maverick on April 26.