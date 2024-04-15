BOOSTING LIQUIDITY IN THE HOUSING MARKET NHMFC

President Renato L. Tobias (forward right) and Chinabank Consumer Banking Head Aloysius Alday (forward left) ink an agreement to explore opportunities to boost liquidity in housing finance.

Also in photo are (L-R) Joel Macalincag, Josephine Sarangaya, Gaudencio Hernandez, Chinabank Institutional Banking Segment Head Lilian Yu, Securitization Group Vice President Maria Luisa Favila, Chinabank First Vice President Antonio Jose Dominguez, and Acting Corporate Secretary Atty. Joshua Emmanuel Cariño.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO