Bong Go helps indigents in Impasug-ong, Bukidnon

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, on Saturday, April 13, reinforced his commitment to supporting social programs aimed at aiding the poor in overcoming poverty, joblessness, and hunger as he provided additional aid to indigent residents in Impasug-ong, Bukidnon.

Through the efforts of Sen. Imee Marcos, the aid distribution was organized for qualified beneficiaries to receive financial aid from the government. Meanwhile Senator Go distributed grocery packs to 700 indigent residents. The senators were in Bukidnon that day to attend the birthday celebration of Senate President Migz Zubiri.

In his speech, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor, emphasized his unwavering commitment to service and community development. “Lunes hanggang Linggo, wala akong pinipiling araw…nagta-trabaho ako para sa inyong lahat. Utusan n’yo lang ako dahil ang aking trabaho talaga ay magserbisyo sa inyong lahat,” declared Go.

During the aid distribution held at the municipal covered court, Go praised fellow Senator Marcos as a diligent public servant capable of solving problems and offering solutions to the country’s challenges. He also thanked local officials present during the event, including Board Member Minerva Casinabe, Mayor Anthony Uy, and Vice Mayor Johnny Chavez, among others, for their service to their constituents.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go underscored the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare as he urged the residents to visit Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Maramag, where a Malasakit Center is available to help with their medical-related expenses.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 162 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has benefited over 10 million Filipinos so far.

To further improve the health care system and bring primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities, Go also advocated establishing Super Health Centers nationwide, including 15 in Bukidnon.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the funding of numerous projects in the province. Among these are several road improvements in Cabanglasan, Damulog, Dangcagan, Don Carlos, Kibawe, Kadingilan, Kalilangan, Lantapan, Libona, Malaybalay City, Malitbog, Maramag, Pangantucan, San Fernando, Talakag, Baungon, and Valencia City. He also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Cabanglasan, Damulog, Don Carlos, Impasug-ong, Kibawe, Malaybalay City, Manolo Fortich, Quezon, San Fernando, Sumilao, and Talakag.

Go also advocated for evacuation centers in Damulog and Kiatotao and ambulances for Dangcagan, Quezon, and Cabanglasan.

On the same day, Go visited the Bureau of Fire Protection trainees in Impasug-ong and participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a fire station there, a project he supported as principal author and co-sponsor of the BFP Modernization Act of 2021. He also visited the fire station in Sumilao.

In Sumilao, he inspected the Super Health Center and assisted displaced and barangay health workers. Similarly, in Malaybalay, he conducted an inspection of another Super Health Center and provided aid to displaced workers.