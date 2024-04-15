Bong Go helps improve access to healthcare in No. Mindanao

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, attended the blessing and inauguration ceremony of the Northeastern Misamis General Hospital located in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, on Friday, April 12.

Senator Go, who was instrumental in establishing the hospital through his sponsorship of Republic Act No. 11721, emphasized the critical role the facility will play in improving medical services for residents.

The Act, formally titled An Act Establishing a General Hospital in the Municipality of Villanueva, Province of Misamis Oriental, designates the new establishment as the Northeastern Misamis General Hospital. Currently, the hospital has the capacity for 25 beds, with the potential for expansion in the future and is expected to bolster healthcare accessibility and efficiency in the region.

“Nais kong magpasalamat sa Northeastern Misamis General Hospital dahil isang napakalaking karangalan ang makasama kayo dito sa pormal na pagbubukas ng inyong ospital. Hindi lamang ito isang simpleng okasyon, ito ay isang patunay na patuloy nating isinasabuhay ang iisang mithiin para sa ating mga mamamayan, ang magkaroon ng sapat at dekalidad na serbisyong pangkalusugan para sa lahat,” highlighted Go.

Also, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go earlier pushed for funding for the construction of the said health facility.

“Ang pagkakaroon ng isang pangunahing ospital dito sa Misamis Oriental ay hindi lamang nagbibigay ng mas mabilis na access sa healthcare services, ito rin ay nagbibigay ng seguridad at kapanatagan ng loob ng ating mga mamamayan. Hindi na natin kailangang magpunta ng malayo para lamang makakuha ng karampatang pangangalaga sa kalusugan,” Go mentioned.

Earlier the same day, Senator Go was present at the launch of the 162nd Malasakit Center at the First Misamis Oriental General Hospital in Medina. Reflecting on this, Go, father of the Malasakit Centers program, cited that Northeastern Misamis General Hospital may have its own Malasakit Center in accordance with the law.

Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go, mandates the establishment of Malasakit Centers in DOH-run hospitals as well as for other qualified public hospitals across the country, provided they meet specific criteria and can ensure the sustainability of operations.

Senator Go continued his speech by expressing gratitude to the local officials of Villanueva, including Congressman Yevgeny Vincente “Bambi” Emano and Mayor Jennie Rosalie Uy, among others, for their collaboration and support in bringing the hospital project to fruition. He then reassured his support for the hospital’s operations and to enhance healthcare services to the best of his capacity.

“I will continue to push for bills and initiatives seeking to establish and improve the capacity of the public healthcare system in the respective communities such as Misamis Oriental and to provide quality facilities and services to Filipinos, especially in the grassroots,” he continued.

During his visit, Go provided snacks, grocery packs, shirts and basketball and volleyball balls to some residents in the area.

To enhance the healthcare infrastructure and make primary care, consultations and early disease detection more accessible to communities, Senator Go also pushed for creating additional Super Health Centers nationwide.

Thanks to the joint efforts of Senator Go, other legislators, the DOH, under the leadership of Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and local government units, sufficient funds were secured to establish over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including thirteen in the province with six in Cagayan De Oro City. Senator Go also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for one of these centers in Tagoloan later that day.

Furthermore, Go highlighted his advocacy for creating Specialty Centers within DOH regional hospitals. Through RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate, these centers will focus on specialized healthcare services, further enhancing the capacity and capabilities of public healthcare institutions to treat a broader range of medical conditions in all regions.

Northern Mindanao Medical Centers currently features a variety of specialty centers for cardiovascular care, lung care, orthopedics, mental health, neonatal care, infectious disease and tropical medicine. Additionally, there are plans to expand its services to include a renal care and transplant center, physical rehabilitation medicine, toxicology, cancer care, burn care, trauma care, geriatric care and eye care.

Aside from the Malasakit Center launch in Medina and the groundbreaking of the Tagoloan Super Health Center, Go also provided aid to displaced workers in Medina and Villanueva. Go also attended the Misamis Oriental’s Farmer and Fisherfolks Forum in Gingoog City upon the invitation of Gov. Peter Unabia.