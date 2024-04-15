Bautista charts course to junior golf prominence

JAVIE BAUTISTA is focused on the upcoming Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) following a successful series of local and international victories.

Bautista, 11, recently won his age category in the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines’ Cattle Creek Junior Open in San Jose del Monte in Bulacan, then defended his individual title in the Guam-Philippines Junior Golfers Goodwill Cup.

The Ateneo standout also teamed up with Patrick Driscoll to secure the Scramble Team Event trophy at the Starts Guam Golf Resort to showcase his versatility and team spirit.

Additionally, a third-place effort at the Callaway Junior Golf Circuit in Calatagan, Batangas, has solidified his confidence as he gears up for the highly anticipated Junior PGT set at the Luisita Golf and Country Club from May 7 to 10.

The JPGT, inaugurated last year, will stage its first full tournament season. Organized by the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., the 15-leg circuit will traverse the championships courses in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao and will culminate in the National Championships at The Country Club in Laguna in September.

The JPGT, envisioned by long-time golf patron Ricky Razon, chairman and CEO of the International Container Terminal Services Inc., aims not only to hone young golfers’ skills through the competitions like drive-chip-putt but also to foster talent development for future international success.

Bautista, last year’s Luzon champion in the JPGT, credits his escalating golf prowess to rigorous training and a well-rounded support system.

He works closely with coach Kevin Lachica to refine his swing, engages in golf-specific strength and conditions with coach Bern Atienza to boost his physical performance, and builds mental resilience through targeted sessions with coach Miko Alejandro, helping him maintain composure under pressure.

Bautista draws significant motivation from his family, particularly his parents. His brothers’ achievements—Southeast Asian Games fencing medalist Miguel, and Ateneo football player Carlo Iñigo—also fuel his competitive drive.

With a robust support network and a comprehensive training regimen, Bautista is poised to continue his rise in the world of junior golf, aspiring to become a world-class player someday.