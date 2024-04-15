Are you ready for the Philippine Book Festival? 

Excitement fills the air as the country’s book-loving public eagerly awaits the opening of the Philippine Book Festival 2024 (PBF), the largest traveling book festival in the Philippines. This year, it will take place from April 25 to 28, 2024, at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

On Day 1 (April 25), highlights include “Simula: A Celebratory Ritual” to inaugurate the festival. Activities for the day include a Read-a-Long with guest artists, a musical for kids (“Si Al Buda an Tsinelas”), an event featuring Bicolano writer Kristian Cordero (“Vocabulario de la Lengua Bicol”), and a closing party with the Philippine Educational Publishers Association.

Day 2 kicks off with “Kumustahan with DepEd,” followed by a roundtable discussion with Jerico Silvers, a tribute to National Artist Nick Joaquin (“Dahling Nick”), a conversation with celebrated screenwriter and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee (“Trip to Quiapo”), and additional storytelling activities, book signings, and talks.

Day 3 spotlights crime fiction writers and includes a discussion on pitching creative works to filmmakers. Attendees can also participate in book signings with historian and bestselling author Ambeth Ocampo and the creators of Firefly books, along with a talk on Artificial Intelligence by David Guerrero. The day concludes with a poetry slam organized by the Book Development Association of the Philippines.

The final day features a book launch by author Ronaldo Vivo (“Ang Suklam sa Ating Naaagnas na Balat”), a cosplay contest (“Cosplay Filipiniana,” where fans portray Philippine literary characters), and various literary events such as “Reading the Readers: Education and the Power of Reading,” “A Day with Gwy Saludes,” “A Beautiful Day,” and “PANITIKolab.” The festival culminates with a closing ritual at 7:00 p.m. to mark the end of the four-day celebration.

Attendees can explore an exhibition by the National Library of the Philippines, showcasing its Rare Book Collection, including a new selection of rare manuscripts and facsimiles. Additionally, the Book Bar will offer a selection of award-winning books, and Guhit Pambata will feature creations from talented children’s book illustrators. This year, the PBF is also introducing the Tabuan Food Hall.

The festival also reintroduces Kid Lit, a dedicated area for children; Komiks, focusing on Pinoy Komiks; Booktopia, featuring a wide array of fiction and non-fiction titles; and Aral Aklat, dedicated to textbooks and educational materials. Apart from the Main Stage, where most of the aforementioned events will occur, there will also be a Creators Lab and Kids-at-Play area, showcasing exciting talks, activities, and workshops.

The Philippine Book Festival is part of the National Book Development Board’s initiative to cultivate a reading culture and enhance the publishing industry in the Philippines. The fair is open to the public for FREE from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information and free registration, visit philippinebookfest.com.