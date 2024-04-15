AMLC gives BTr ₱50M linked to terror funds

THE Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has recently turned over P50 million in terrorism financing funds to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

In a statement, AMLC said this was in accordance with the decision of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Manila, Branch 18, in Civil Case No. 20-001-37, a case AMLC filed on behalf of the Philippine government.

AMLC said the money was discovered by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) during the government efforts to retake Marawi City.

“The RTC found that the funds were related to terrorism financing in connection with the Marawi City Siege, where the notorious Maute family violently attempted to establish a terroristic government,” AM LC said.

AMLC said the turnover of the cash was accomplished through the joint efforts of the council, the AFP, BTR, and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Other institutions involved in the turnover were the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), which also received its share as counsel for the Republic.

Last year, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. told reporters that the deadly bombing in Marawi could make it difficult for the Philippines to exit the gray list of the Paris, France-headquartered Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The bombing in Marawi, which killed four people and wounded 50 others, could make FATF “more demanding,” given that the incident could indicate the presence of terrorism financing.

The FATF flagged the country for supposed inadequacies in the effectiveness of the targeted financial sanctions framework (TFS) for both terrorism financing and proliferation financing. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/08/exit-from-fatf-gray-list-hard-after-marawi-bombing-bsp/)

In February, AMLC said the Philippines has remained on the FATF gray list which meant it is still part of the list of 21 countries who are under increased monitoring of the FATF. These countries include Asian countries like Vietnam and African nations such as South Africa.

AMLC said, however, that the FATF cited the government’s commitment to address their concerns. The initial deadline given by FATF to the country was January 2023. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/26/fatf-notes-phls-progress-but-keeps-it-on-its-grey-list/)