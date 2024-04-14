The OFW scenario, outlook in govt eyes, through DMW

*OFWs Abroad and Jobs at Home, DMW Responds re: INQUIRER Editorial 240411*

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday issued a statement responding to a newspaper editorial on the country’s labor export policy. The DMW offered its own take on why Filipino workers remain in demand, and the challenges they and Philippine labor regulators face in seeking a balance always between maximizing the gains from labor exports and the country’s own requirements and possibilities.

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) acknowledges the recent editorial in the Inquirer regarding the increasing demand for Filipino workers in various European countries.

The reality of increased demand for OFWs in Europe always goes hand-in-hand with the DMW’s nature as the home or “Tahanan ng OFWs” and the Department’s noble thrust of engaging OFW-host countries through a “rights-based approach” with systems that ensure safe, fair, and transparent mobility and people-to-people exchanges.

Thus, the DMW engages host country government counterparts in discussing, among others, recognition of licensed recruitment agencies (LRAs) and accredited employers in good standing, proper documentation of workers, anti-illegal recruitment and anti-human trafficking efforts, pre-departure and post-arrival orientation, grievance and complaints mechanisms, and verification of standard employment contracts according to governing laws and regulations.

The DMW is also actively collaborating with other government agencies to create more job opportunities here in the Philippines, to realize the objective of making overseas employment a choice rather than a necessity. This includes partnering with technical institutions, both government and private, to equip Filipinos with in-demand skills that match labor market needs and providing support to OFWs who wish to return home and start their own businesses or re-enter the local workforce.

The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has made significant strides in addressing what the article calls the “unemployment problem.” The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported yesterday that the country’s unemployment rate went down to 3.5 percent in February, the lowest in two decades. Underemployment is down as well at 11.9 percent.

The Philippines finished strong in 2023 with a full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 5.6 percent, outpacing major economies in Asia, such as China (5.2 percent), Vietnam (5.0 percent), and Malaysia (3.8 percent).

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) eyes this year to achieve a 6.5 to 7.5 percent full-year GDP growth rate to generate economic opportunities, increase employment, raise per capita incomes, and elevate the Philippine economy to “upper-middle-income-country” status by 2025.

Also, more people see the Philippines as a destination country, with the Department of Tourism (DOT) reporting that 5.45 million international visitors entered the country in 2023, around 650,000 higher than the annual target of 4.8 million international visitors projected to visit last year.

The impressive growth of our economy and improvement in our employment and tourism scenarios brings us closer to the goal that one day, an OFW will seek work abroad by choice and not out of “compelling need.” The DMW will continue to work towards this goal, in partnership with other government agencies, the private sector, and Filipino communities around the world.

At the same time, the DMW continues to affirm the quality, talent, and work ethic of Filipino workers. The fact that European countries have a strong demand for OFWs is a testament to the latter’s qualifications, dedication, loyalty, and work ethic. In this context, the Department will always be there as the primary agency to ensure OFW welfare and protection.