SWEET BABY JAMES AT 76 | Aging like fine wine

Many in the audience at the recent concert, An Evening with James Taylor and His All-Star Band, surely have their own personal stories of growing up with the music of the enduring singer-songwriter.

Back in the 1970s, a typical scene in Filipino households would have teenagers listening to the radio and catching a Taylor hit or two. Those with record players would never tire playing his albums.

It got to a point where learning to play the acoustic guitar with chords from Jingle magazine meant knowing Taylor tunes by heart and wishing to become like him. Joey Ayala started out playing Taylor stuff. Auditioning for a slot in Manila “folk houses” would be incomplete without covering Taylor. Among these aspiring folkies, Noel Cabangon, eventually made a living out of it — and even got to perform as part of an opening act at Taylor’s show at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena, mounted by Ovation Productions.

The crowd loved the warmup set, in which Cabangon and Ice Seguerra, with violinist Jonathan Urbano and keyboardist Ivan Lee Espinosa, began with The Beatles’ “Come Together” and a few other classic rock covers, before doing an excellent mashup of Seguerra’s hit “Pagdating ng Panahon” and the Buklod classic “Kanlungan” and ending with that other Buklod rouser, “Tatsulok.”

A line from “Kanlungan” served as a reminder of what Taylor and his band succeeded in doing that night: “Pana-panahon ng pagkakataon, maibabalik ba ang kahapon?”

Not the usual boring nostalgia act

But remarkably, it was not the usual boring nostalgia act — because Taylor rendered his songs with spontaneity, perhaps consciously avoiding sticking to note-for-note live versions. His natural process of singing in a jazz or blues mode was enhanced by a crack team of backup musicians, some of whose credentials may outweigh that of Taylor’s: drummer Steve Gadd, guitarist Dean Parks, bassist Jimmy Johnson, keyboardist Kevin Hays, vocalist/violinist Andrea Zonn, vocalists Kate Markowitz and Dorian Holley, with Taylor’s wife Caroline Smedvig joining in select numbers.

James Taylor and his All Star Band. From left: Kevin Hays, Steve Gadd, Andrea Zonn, Jimmy Johnson (hidden), James Taylor, Dorian Holly, Kate Markowitz, and Dean Parks. (Photo by Kris Rocha courtesy of Ovation Productions.

Gadd, famous for his outstanding improvs with saxophonist Wayne Shorter in the title track of Steely Dan’s 1977 album Aja, defined what a true drummer is — keeping the rhythm tight, never showing off his skills, but lending excitement when the situation called for it, like adding rolling accents to the spaces in between the latter part of “Fire and Rain.”

Parks was a revelation, switching effortlessly between pedal steel and electric guitar, enhancing Taylor’s folk-rock sound with intensity during his solo turns.

Taylor might seem to have struggled a bit with vocal phrasing at certain points, but his warm and soothing baritone that has comforted many a troubled soul was intact. It sounded lovely in two Carole King originals, “Up on the Roof” and “You’ve Got a Friend” — the latter one of the most anticipated, as Taylor bantered with the front-row audience earlier in the show and holding a big board with his setlist: “Don’t worry, we’ll get to that, we’re not even halfway…”

The setlist of 18 songs was shorter than the 22 in Tokyo two days earlier, but the thousands of seniors in the Manila crowd wouldn’t have noticed. The show ended way past their bedtime. Apparently, they had one of the best times of their lives — perhaps causing a vivid flashback of their glorious youth.

From all the songs heard that night, these lines were particularly touching: Never give up, never slow down, never grow old, never ever die young…” (from “Never Die Young”); and “Oh but I can sing this song, you can sing this song when I’m gone (“Close Your Eyes”).

Having battled drug addiction and depression as a young man, Sweet Baby James, at 76, is aging like fine wine.

Image credits: Stephen Lavoie via Ovation Productions





