Suarez triumphs in Corpus Christi

CHARLY SUAREZ beat Mexican-American Luis Coria by unanimous decision in a non-title fight on Sunday in Corpus Christi, Texas, for his 17th straight victory since turning pro after his Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics campaign.

Suarez was knocked down in the eighth round by Coria, a replacement for his original opponent, unbeaten Puerto Rican Henry Lebron, but that didn’t matter in the eyes of the judges.

Two judges favored Suarez, 77-74, while the third scored 76-75 also in favor of the 35-year-old Filipino who’s now 17-0 won-lost with nine knockouts after the

10-round super featherweight bout organized by Top Rank boss Bob Arum.

Coria, the younger fighter by 10 years, knocked down Suarez in the eighth round with a left straight to the chin.

But Suaraz wasn’t shaken and went on to score the one-sided victory at the American Bank Center.

Coria fell to 15-7 win-loss record with seven knockouts.

Suarez was supposed to fight Lebron (19-0 record, 10 knockouts) for a shot at world title eliminator, but the Puerto Rican withdrew without a valid reason.

American Ruben Villa (22-1 win-loss record with seven knockouts) scored a unanimous decision win over Mexican Cristian Cruz Chacon (22-7-1 record with 11 knockouts) in the main event to win the vacant World Boxing Council silver featherweight belt.