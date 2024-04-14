Spin Doctors snap skid, knock out Airmen

Savouge Aesthetics checked a three-game skid, hacking out a hard-fought 25-17, 28-26, 25-22 victory over Philippine Air Force and reviving its semifinal aspirations in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

The Spin Doctors dominated the first set and persevered through tight moments in the next two to improve their record to 2-3 (win-loss) for fifth place while eliminating the Airmen, who absorbed their fifth consecutive defeat following an initial win.

“Actually, I told them those losses were part of challenges that we have been experiencing. That’s a part of the journey, so we have to work hard,” said Savouge head coach Sammy Acaylar.

After a virtual stroll in the opener, the Spin Doctors staved off defeat in the next as Charlee Magpayo countered a Bryan Jaleco hit with a quick attack to force a tie at 26. Norwel Sanama and Jeremy Pedrosa then stepped up and delivered the blows to lift the Spin Doctors to a 2-0 set advantage.

Despite leading, 24-19, in the third frame, the Spin Doctos faced a late scare as the Airmen saved three match points. However, Lorenz Señoron took over and sealed the win with a decisive point off a ball touch, ending the match in 84 minutes.

Señoron posted a team-high 13 points, 12 of which came from attacks, while Charlee Magpayo came up with 11 points on 10 attacks and one block.

Vince Imperial tossed 19 excellent sets and finished with two points while Rikko Marmeto tallied 16 excellent receptions for the Spin Doctors.

Savouge will next face also-ran RichMarc Sports 3B on Wednesday at Ynares Center in Pasig.

Meanwhile, Pol Salvador paced the Airmen with 20 points on 18 attacks and two blocks while Jaleco scored 17 markers on 15 attacks and two kill blocks.

Air Force tries to break its spell as it collides with Criss Cross next Sunday, also at Ynares.