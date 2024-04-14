Slots to Ironman worlds at stake in Lapu-Lapu City

THE Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu kicks off this Sunday in Mactan with competitors vying not only for age-group titles but also a chance to participate in the 2024 VinFast Ironman 70.3 World Championship.

The race set at Mactan Newtown is offering 45 age-group qualifying slots along with an additional 15 slots dedicated to promoting female participation as part of the event’s commitment to gender equity in sports.

These qualifiers will compete in the world championship set December 14 and 15 in Taupo, New Zealand.

For more information on slot allocations and qualifications, visit www.ironman.com/im703-world-championship-2024.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Ironman 70.3 in Cebu and draws close to 1,400 athletes from 58 countries.

They will compete in the challenging triathlon consisting of 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21-km run over a world-class course.

This landmark event, presented by Megaworld and The Mactan Newtown, is highlighted by a strong professional lineup, including 2023 IM 70.3 Davao winner Filipe Azevedo of Portugal and Denmark’s Daniel Bakkegard, a seasoned competitor with multiple titles.

Australia’s Dimity-Lee Duke and The Netherlands’ Els Visser head the women’s field in the competition organized by The Ironman Group.

Twelve titles are at stake in various age divisions and also on tap in the event are the all male, all female and mixed relayds.

Registration is ongoing at ironman.com/im703-cebu-philippines-register.

“We are proud to be part of this remarkable festival of strength, perseverance and sporting excellence,” said Graham Coates, First Vice President and Head of Megaworld, Lifestyle Malls. “This event aligns with our commitment to promoting a culture of challenge and achievement.”

The bike route will again include the fast CCLEX bridge, and the run will offer a vibrant, festive atmosphere, boosting the energy and morale of the triathletes as they push toward the finish line.