PHL’s Varga, Buytrago settle for silver medal behind Czechs

CITY of Santa Rosa—James Buytrago and Rancel Varga fought toe-to-toe with the Czech Republic’s Krystof Jan Oliva and Vaclav Kurka, ending up just a step short in the gold medal showdown, 21-16, 16-21, 13-15, on Sunday in the FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures.

“Blessed for the experience,” said Varga, still all smiles after an energy-sapping 56-minute battle under the lights on the showcourt of the at the Nuvali Sand Courts by Ayala Land.

“It was a good run,” said the 24-year-old former University of Santo Tomas spiker.

It was a silver that glittered like gold for Buytrago and Varga, who obliged selfie seekers even as they tried to catch their breath right after the match.

Buytrago was even apologetic to fans, mouthing “we’re sorry.”

“We fell this short,” Buytrago said, using his fingers to indicate a tiny amount.

Germany’s Chenoa Christ and Anna-Lena Grüne won the women’s title, beating Alaina Chacon and Mariah Whalen of the US, 21-12, 13-21, 15-12.

Toms Liepa and Ernests Puskundzis of Latvia bagged the men’s bronze, beating Turkey’s Hasan Huseyin Mermer and Kurt Sacit, 22-20, 21-10.

Japan’s Riko Tsujimura and Takemi Nishibori defeated New Zealand’s Danielle Quigley and Olivia MacDonald, 21-14, 15-21, 15-12, in the women’s bronze medal match.

A delightful performance

James Buytrago and Rancel Varga earlier Sunday defeated Toms Liepa and Ernests Puskundzis of Latvia, 21-14, 21-16, in the semifinals.

The Cebuano pair overpowered the Latvian team that they also defeated in straight sets in pool play of the tournament featuring 38 teams from 16 countries.

“But we still considered ourselves the underdogs,” Buytrago said. “It’s an entirely different match, anything can happen so we approach it like any other match.”

Varga, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday when they beat Japan’s Yusuke Ishijima and Kensuke Shoji of Japan in straight sets in the quarterfinals, is glad the sacrifices are paying off for the team.

“We knew the task at hand and we knew we could not waste opportunities like this. We went to bed early, woke up refreshed and ready to play,” Varga said.

Varga and Buytrago wrapped up their semifinal match in 38 minutes in the event backed by Smart Communications, Santa Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Senoh, Mikasa, Foton Motor Philippines Inc. and Seda Nuvali.

Previous University Athletic Association of the Philippines rivals, Varga and Buytrago now add to the Philippines’ recent achievements in beach volleyball.

In the FIVB World Beach Pro Tour Futures Subic in December 2022, the Philippines went 1-2 in the women’s division with Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga earning the gold by beating Gen Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez.

Eslapor now competes with Kly Orillaneda, the duo bowing out of women’s pool play also in Santa Rosa.

Chacon and Whalen advanced to the final with a 21-18, 21-15 victory over Tsujimura and Nishibori.

Christ and Grüne beat New Zealand’s Danielle Quigley and Olivia MacDonald, 21-17, 23-21, in the other semifinal.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





