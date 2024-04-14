`

Today’s front page, Sunday, April 14, 2024

PHL Embassy in Tel-Aviv OFWs to be on alert as Iran drone bombs rain

Iran LIVE Iran launches drone and missile attack against Israel: Live updates LIVE Iran launches drone and missile attack against Israel: Live updates Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg) Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg)
THE Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv has advised Filipinos in Israel to be on alert as drone bombs rained on Israel from Iran and its supporters from Yemen and Lebanon.

Bombs and air raid sirens sounded in many parts of Israel after Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel early Sunday.

“Maging maingat at mapagmatyag sa paligid,” the Embassy posted on its Facebook account.

Hours after Iran confirmed the launch of its drone bombs aimed at Israel, the Philippine Embassy posted another advisory that classes were suspended for 48 hours in areas near the border in Gaza.

There are 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, most of them caregivers.

For six months, Israel has been bombarding Gaza Strip after Hamas militants attacked southern Israel and killed more than 1,400.

Four Filipinos died, two were injured, and two were taken as hostages and later freed, during the October 7, 2023 Hamas siege.

The following are some of the guidelines issued by the Philippine Embassy:

  • Avoid going or defer travel plans to Jerusalem (Temple Mount, Damascus Gate, Herod’s Gate, Al Wad Road, around East Jerusalem)
  • Avoid going or defer travel plans to West Bank, near the border in Lebanon, Golan Heights
  • Stay away or postpone plans to go to crowded places
  • Follow instructions by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command

In a video message, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari advised everyone in Israel, “I remind you that no matter where the threat is launched from, when an alarm sounds you must enter the shelter and wait there for no less than ten minutes.”

Image credits: AP/Tomer Neuberg



