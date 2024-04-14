OGAWA unveils game-changing wellness solutions this Stress Awareness Month

As Stress Awareness Month unfolds, OGAWA, a pioneer in wellness technology, introduces an array of innovative products designed to redefine relaxation and elevate lifestyles. From the bustling urbanite seeking respite to the discerning individual prioritizing self-care, OGAWA presents a suite of solutions tailored to promote serenity and well-being.

At the heart of OGAWA’s offerings lies the OGAWA Smart Reluxe Lite, a marvel of engineering and design. Boasting Airbag Massage Technology, Foot Rollers, and six meticulously crafted Auto Programs, this cutting-edge device transcends traditional massage chairs, offering unparalleled stress relief, improved sleep quality, and muscle relaxation. Priced at an affordable Php 4,138.88/month for 36 months, it beckons individuals to embark on a journey of tranquility without breaking the bank.

For those seeking an accessible yet indulgent relaxation experience, OGAWA introduces the OGAWA MyZonic. With its intuitive controls and user-friendly interface, navigating the MyZonic is effortless, ensuring that relaxation is within reach for individuals of all ages. Elevate your well-being affordably with monthly installments starting at just Php 2,219.44 for 36 months.

Benefits to Enjoy:

Maintain Supple Joints & Boost Flexibility

Improve Sleep Quality

Relieve Aches and Pains

Stress Reduction

In addition to unparalleled relaxation, OGAWA prioritizes quality and customer satisfaction. All OGAWA products are ISO Certified, providing assurance of excellence and reliability. Moreover, customers can take advantage of the Buy Now, Pay Later option at 0% interest, coupled with a 2-year Warranty (Including Leather) and FREE Delivery within Metro Manila, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience from purchase to delivery.

“Amidst the hustle and bustle of modern life, prioritizing self-care and relaxation is essential,” says Marianne Rodillo, Marketing Manager at OGAWA. “With our innovative wellness solutions, we aim to empower individuals to embrace tranquility and elevate their lifestyles.”

“This month, we’d also like to give the public a tease of the newest face who will represent the brand. She’s captured the Universe’s attention with her captivating walk, intelligence, and charm. And we are beyond grateful that in the coming weeks, the cat will be out of the bag.” Rodillo Added during an interview.

Whether unwinding after a long day at work or indulging in a moment of self-care, OGAWA invites individuals to embark on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation. As Stress Awareness Month unfolds, discover the ultimate in relaxation with OGAWA.

Operating at full capacity and with over 30 stores nationwide, that include a branch in One Ayala Makati, Greenhills Mall, Gateway Mall 2, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Megamall, Greenbelt 5, Lucky Chinatown Mall, Robinsons Manila, Ayala Malls Vertis North, Eastwood Mall, Robinsons Magnolia, SM Fairview, SM North EDSA The Block, TriNoma, UP Town Center, Promenade Greenhills, Alabang Town Center, Evia Lifestyle Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM BF Paranaque, and Newport Mall. For stores outside Metro Manila, OGAWA is located in SM City Bacoor, Ayala Solenad 3, and SM Sta. Rosa in Laguna, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM Lanang Premier in Davao, SM Clark in Pampanga, and SM City Olongapo Central.