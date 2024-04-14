NU whips Canossa Academy, sweeps Pool B

UNBEATEN National University (NU) continued its winning ways on Sunday to sweep Pool B of the girls’ competition of 2024 Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championship at the Rizal Memorial Sports Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs displayed their strong offensive game to whip Canossa Academy-Lipa, 25-13, 25-9, in just 37 minutes and book their fifth consecutive win in the tournament organized by the PNVF headed by President Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Canossa Academy-Lipa, which fell to 1-3 record, had a hard time executing its offense and receiving due to NU’s very organized attacking in both sets.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) also swept girls’ Pool A last Saturday with 25-10, 25-15 victory over Maryhill College Lucena.

Only the first four teams from each group will move to the knockout playoffs to be played under a regular best-of-five set format from a shortened three-set play in the ongoing preliminary round.

In other girls’ results, Gracel Christian College survived a grueling second set to outlast Limitless Sports Center, 25-22, 28-26, and sealed its playoff ticket in Pool A after winning three of its five games. Limitless Sports Center ended winless in five games.

Kings’ Montessori School bested Maryhill College Lucena, 25-14, 25-20, to secure also a playoff berth in girls’ Pool A with its fourth win in five games. Maryhill College Lucena suffered its third defeat after four games.

Meanwhile, Canossa Academy beat Batangas Christian School, 25-11, 25-12, to earn a playoff ticket in Pool A with 3-2 win-loss record. Hermosa Volleyball Club defeated Aguaveia Volleyball Club, 25-12, 25-21, to post 3-1 record in Pool B.

VNS-Savouge trounced Taytay Rizal, 25-16, 25-19, to book its second win after four games in Pool B. Aguaveia Volleyball Club dropped to 0-4 record while Taytay Rizal fell to 2-2 in Pool B.