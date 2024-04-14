`

Nadal drawn vs Cobolli in Barcelona as Spaniard tries to return from injury

sports02 041424
Rafael Nadal has played only three competitive matches this year.
RAFAEL Nadal was drawn to face Flavio Cobolli at the Barcelona Open in what would be the Spaniard’s first clay-court appearance this year in the buildup to the French Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had hip surgery last summer and this year has played only three competitive matches — in Brisbane before skipping the Australian Open.

The 37-year-old Nadal pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters before it started because of a lingering injury, saying ” my body simply won’t allow me.”

Nadal, a 12-time champion in Barcelona, has not confirmed he will play but he spoke at the draw ceremony ahead of the first round next week. He said, “I’m happy to be here,” but didn’t commit to playing.

In early March, Nadal played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz in Las Vegas but days later pulled out of the Indian Wells tournament.

The French Open, which Nadal has won a record 14 times, begins May 25.

Image credits: AP



