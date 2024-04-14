MAXIMUM OVERDRIVE | Max’s return engagement in Manila gets rousing response

Max just doesn’t need a guest list, everyone is free to join the show. The sundown welcomes a night full of fun and excitement as MAX Celebrates a comeback in the Philippine concert scene after eight years. Maxwell George Schneider popularly known as Max Music returns to Manila for a three-day mall tour.

Max welcomes the press with a warm greeting prior to his show launch for his mall tour at the U.P Town Center, on Friday. “Max Live In Manila ” is Max’s highly anticipated visit to the Philippines since 2016. He has excitedly unveiled his journey as a singer and producer.

As the UPTC grounds are filled up with the ecstatic crowd, Max looks at the bright starlit night. Flashes started to swing in unison and everyone was jamming to every version of his songs—upbeat or stripped down.

Max as an Ace

In an exclusive interview with Max, he shared an insight into his career as a complete ace. The talented artist walked the crowd through his experience as a singer and producer.

Max (Photo by Bea Rollo/BM)

For Max, the opportunity to tour the world and create music not only for himself but for other artists is something he is grateful for. He has collaborated with the biggest names in music including K-Pop stars, such as Jackson Wang of GOT7 for the song “Cheetah” (2023) and SUGA of BTS for “Burn It” (2020).

“I think more than ever people are more appreciative to collaborate in person which is amazing—it’s great to be able to ZOOM and collaborate with somebody from across the world,” Max shares.

Max shared his experience working with the idols and calls it a natural phenomenon to happen, especially with SUGA of BTS.

“It was life-changing, it’s so beautiful—we first met and we were sitting in a room and we’re fonding over our love for basketball and he asked me to be a part of that [writing ‘Burn It’] and we did ‘Blueberry Eyes’,” Max says.

“I feel like a fanboy with all of it, it’s amazing to be a part of such incredible music and artists,” Max recalls.

Moreover, Max’s latest hit “STUPID IN LOVE” with LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin shows his versatility as a talented artist. He shared that all of the collaborations bring about the universe and are meant to come along the way—it’s something natural.

“I always wanted a female voice [for my music] and the universe sent Yunjin along the way,” Max says.

“She’s so talented, she’s a really good songwriter and we just get along so well—it felt like little sister-big brother energy and I’m so honored she joined the song,” he added.

Further, aside from being a singer, producer, and model—Max is also an actor and starred in various TV series such as Nickelodeon’s “How to Rock” (2012) and “Crisis” (2014). When asked if he was open to getting back to acting he said if it resonates with an opportunity, he would do it.

“I’d be open for it if it’s the right thing, I’ve been offered a few things but again I’m going towards what I am gravitated to and inspired by—if something comes up that I’m inspired by then I’m open to it for sure,” Max responded.

Max’s Love For Life

The 31-year-old American singer is also a great family man. He opened up about his married life and his daughter.

Max’s relieved that his family is the main inspiration for his music. He even named one of the songs called “EDIE CELINE” from his latest album, LOVE IN STEREO after his daughter.

“It’s one of those songs that when I wrote it, I wrote it for her in my arms in the hospital and I think it made me realize that it’s beautiful—that song will always be for her [Edie Celine] and that moment will be forever,” Max says.

“That milestone it’s not something you could see on a plaque but a song when I’m long gone, that song will remain—so writing songs like that will always be the highlight of anything else,” he added.

Max In Manila: The Show

Following an opening act from the P-pop girl group DIONE, the kickoff show for Max instantly became a memorable one.

He sang hits after hits including “Love Me Less (feat. QUINN CXII)”, “Acid Dreams’‘, “STUPID IN LOVE (feat. Hyunjin of LE SSERAFIM)”, “BUTTERFLIES ”, “Checklist (feat. Chromeo)”, “Blueberry Eyes (feat. SUGA of BTS),” it’s you (feat. keshi)” and “Lights Down Low.”

A surprise rendition of the classic song by Frankie Valli, “Can’t Take My Eyes off You” (1967).

Max finishes his set full of love for his life and his music—smiling at the crowd. He promised to return for his Filipino fans soon.

Image credits: Bea Rollo





