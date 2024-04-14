‘Making the invisible visible,’ preventing birds from colliding into windows

We have heard of birds colliding into windows, but we are unaware of the extent and how it could be prevented.

An exhibit was recently held that featured the feathered remains of birds that had collided into windows.

The exhibit at the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Science Institute of Biology (UPD-CS IB) in February was about “Making the Invisible Visible,” of the citizen science project, Bird Window Strike Philippines, said Maria Alexandra Marmol.

It served as poignant and striking visuals for this strange, but common occurrence, with infographics and posters that provided possible solutions and accounts of incidents from 290 citizen reports from all around the Philippines.

Pigeons (Columbidae), kingfishers (Alcedinidae), barbets (Megalaimidae), and pittas (Pittidae) were among the most common victims of window collisions, Marmol said.

Bird Window Strike PH started as a research initiative and passion project under Janina Castro of the Ateneo Institute of Sustainability, and Jelaine Gan of The UP Wild, an online educational community raising awareness on UP Diliman’s wildlife and green spaces, she added.

The two had long been avid bird watchers, or “birders,” when the idea formed after Casro rescued a Coppersmith Barbet that had struck a window in Ateneo.

She realized that little to no research was being done on bird collisions intu windows despite their somewhat common occurrence.

Teaming up with Gan, the two planned to bring more attention to the issue and what could be done to prevent further collisions.

Bird collides into windows when they are misled by the reflections of either the trees and the sky on the glass surface or by the view of the environment through the glass.

Based on studies by various researchers and the American Bird Conservancy (ABC), breaking up the reflection on the window is the most efficient means of preventing such occurrence.

This could be done by installing stickers at least 1 cm in size, ideally spaced around 5 cm apart.

The “Making the Invisible Visible” pop-up exhibition showed other solutions, such as ropes and wire mesh screens for windows.

“[These solutions are] among the most effective, but this doesn’t mean that these are the only choices,” the Bird Window Strike PH team explained. “In the ABC database, there are a number of DIY solutions and commercial solutions that people can choose from.”

Citizens from across the country aid in raising awareness on the endangerment of various species, as the Bird Window Strike PH regularly receives incident reports and photos—some of which were part of the exhibit.

“In particular, we get a lot of Common Emerald Dove [Chalcophaps indica] and Hooded Pitta [Pitta sordida] in the reports,” the team cited. “We don’t know why these birds seem to be colliding more, but some of the explanations in literature are related to increased blue light pollution in cities and to birds’ behavior of moving around different forest patches.”

The citizen science and conservation initiative plans to set up more pop-up exhibitions. By showcasing solutions through these displays and serving as an avenue for incident reports, they hope to reach more people and encourage them to take action in preventing any further accidents.