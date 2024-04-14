La Salle shocks NU in UAAP men’s volleyball

De La Salle University showcased immense poise in a four-set thriller to pull off a shocker, upsetting three-time defending champion National University, 25-19, 25-18, 31-33, 27-25, in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Volleyball Tournament Final Four race on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Spikers, who secured their third straight win, are now assured of at least a playoff for a Final Four berth at 8-3, still at third but are just half a game away from the Bulldogs, who dropped to 9-3 at second.

It came to grit and heart down the stretch as Nico Almendras tried to lift NU at 25-all in the fourth, but Noel Kampton went through the block before Nathaniel Del Pilar’s smart move to send back a floating ball for the De La Salle win in two hours and 17 minutes.

The Bulldogs tried to negate that final play with a foot fault challenge at the centerline but after review, it was deemed that Vince Maglinao nor Del Pilar crossed the line.

It was as tight as ever in the fourth as NU managed to deny De La Salle the win at 28-27, calling for a block touch challenge on Almendras’ crosscourt hit that went long, which was reviewed to have a touch to stay alive.

Off-the-bench Jan Abanilla drilled a down-the-line kill before JM Ronquillo’s attack went out, allowing the Bulldogs to extend the match, 33-31.

“The third set is really not for us. So many errors and it’s not really for us but we fought for it. At fourth set, we kept fighting and thank God, we got it,” Maglinao, who had 22 points and eight receptions, said.

Ronquillo also came up big with 19 points as well as Kampton, who posted 18 points, 22 receptions, and seven digs.

Del Pilar also breached double figures with 12 points.

De La Salle will look to match NU’s slate on Wednesday against Adamson University at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Almendras’ mammoth game of 22 points, 39-of-51 excellent receptions, and 12 digs went for naught.

The Bulldogs also drew 16 points from Michaelo Buddin in just three sets of play.

NU will look to rebound on Saturday against Adamson as well, still at the Big Dome.