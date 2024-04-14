Keeping hawksbill turtles alive amid man-made, climate threats

BUTUAN CITY—Every year, hundreds of hawksbill turtle hatchlings dig out of their nest and start their long arduous journey into the ocean. They crawl out of the dark sand beaches of Magsaysay town in Misamis Oriental province in Mindanao, one of several hawksbill nesting sites in the Philippines.

However, data reveal that man-made and environmental trends have been plaguing the hatchlings.

Significant roles in marine ecosystem

Hawksbillsplay significant roles in marine ecosystem. They help maintain the health of coral reefs. By removing prey, such as sponges from the reef’s surface, they provide better access for reef fish to feed. They also have cultural significance and tourism value, said the World Wide Fund for Nature on its website.

Hawksbills got their name from their unique beak-like mouth, which resembles that of a hawk that is perfect for finding food sources in hard-to-reach cracks. They are the only species of sea turtle that can survive on a diet mainly of sponges, said the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries website.

Hawksbills are estimated to reach maturity between 20 to 35 years, depending on several factors, especially resource availability. However, they could live 50 to 60 years.

Hawksbill turtles’ colorful shell is often collected and carved into combs, jewelry, and other items, while whole turtles are harvested and stuffed, all of which are sold in the illegal wildlife trade

The hawksbill is one of five marine turtle species found in the Philippines. It is classified as Critically Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. Its population has declined by 80 percent over the past 10 years.

The coastline stretching along the villages of Candiis, San Isidro, and Damayohan in Magsaysay town in Misamis Oriental has been a nesting ground for the hawksbill turtles.

Their presence in the area and the emergence of possible human and environmental-related threats led the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to designate a 612-hectare critical habitat for hawksbill sea turtles in 2012, known as the Magsaysay Critical Habitat for Hawksbill Turtles.

More people and structures, fewer nests

Although the area has been declared a critical habitat for hawksbill turtles, the increase in human population has brought encroachment of settlements and the emerging small tourism-related beach establishments were obstacles for turtles to lay eggs in their traditional hatching area.

“Residents noted that there were instances the turtles were spooked by dogs, and there were blockages on the beach like a concrete structure or other man-made obstacles that pushed the nesting turtle back into the sea,” said Barangay Chairman Rolando Pagara, a local conservationist spearheading marine turtle protection in the area for more than two decades now.

Pagara, along with volunteers from coastal villages, has been trying to keep the nesting turtles and hatchlings safe amid limited compensation and support over the past few years.

“There were instances that we won’t be able to monitor the nests, only to find out later that hatchlings have started to crawl out, or worst, dead on the coastal area,” he said.

He explained that the volunteers, who are fishermen, could not give more time in monitoring because they need to work to support their families.

Pagara said he has observed that the number of nests they have discovered in the past years have declined compared to decades ago.

This year, five hawksbill turtle nesting sites were recorded, with four in 2023, which numbers were far from the 10 to 15 sites per year from 2000 to 2005.

Added threat from El Niño

On Easter Sunday, 83 hatchlings were the first batch released this year into the sea in the coastal village of Candiis. However, the number was lower than the expected 130 to 180 hatchlings.

Sadly, Pagaea noted, they have “recorded four spoiled and three pipped eggs and six dead hatchlings.”

He expressed alarm about the impact of intense heat, pointing out that it might have contributed to the death of the hatchlings and weakened those who survived from the nest.

Data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration Climate Review on the impact of El Niño say that Misamis Oriental was under a dry spell in March, with a daily maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius (°C) to 35 °C by the first week of April.

Pagara, together with villagers and fisherfolks, try to safeguard the nests with a protective barrier perimeter from stray dogs. However, it is not a protection from heat because the top is open.

“Unfortunately, due to lack of proper equipment, we can only do so much in protecting the nests. The beach is wide and not all areas can be monitored properly,” he said.

Rising sea, higher tides

While the threat of El Niño heats up, another concern of conservationists is the rising sea level that bring unusually higher tide that kill the turtles inside the eggs.

“We have monitored the loss of eggs when the lower part of the nest is reached by high tide. The largest was in 2019 when several nests were reached by high tide and subsequent waves that followed between June to July,” Pagara said.

According to the US NOAA website, the major threat to hawksbill turtles is the loss of nesting habitat and coral reefs due to coastal development, rising seas from climate change, and pollution.

“A warming climate is likely to result in changes in beach morphology and higher sand temperatures, which can be lethal to eggs or alter the ratio of male and female hatchlings produced. Rising seas and storm events cause beach erosion, which may flood nests or wash them away. Changes in the temperature of the marine environment are likely to alter the abundance and distribution of food resources, leading to a shift in the migratory and foraging range and nesting season of hawksbills,” the NOAA statement said.

Pagara pointed out that the beach has lost more than 10 meters of its original area. The need to evaluate the original protected zone should be looked into, he said.

Need for hatchery

Pagara reiterated that the best solution for protecting the turtle’s eggs and ensuring the future of the hatchlings is to create a hatchery, where the eggs can be transferred and better monitored while protecting them from heat and rising water levels.

“Having the nest scattered in different areas throughout the vast coastline, monitoring and keeping them safe is a daunting task. We need a better solution in securing the eggs. The best we can think of is creating a proper hatchery, where we can safely transfer the eggs after the mother turtle lays them, monitor them, and successfully release them after they are hatched,” Pagara said.

Patrick Ralph Pahalla, municipal agriculture officer of Magsaysay town, pointed out that they are looking into finding a better solution to save the hatchlings,

“Hopefully we can find a budget and a good site where we can have the hatchery. The best would be closer to where Pagara lives as he can spearhead the monitoring and teach our volunteers how to take care of the nests,” Pahalla said.

Cleramie E. Garcia, Ecosystem Management Specialist II of the CityEnvironmentand Natural Resources Office in Gingoog City, agreed that with a hatchery there is a better hope of having more hatchlings released back into the ocean.

“In 2023, we only recorded 207 released hatchlings from Magsaysay and 56 from Medina town. I’m sure there were more based on reports of hawksbill hatchlings crawling toward the ocean. Unfortunately those nests were unrecorded. We even had one of the nests in Barangay Candiis, where all 130 eggs failed to hatch, killing all the possible hatchlings,” Garcia said.

Amid the human restrictions during the pandemic, the highest number of recorded turtle hatchlings released in Magsaysay in the past nine years was in 2020 with around 633 hatchlings compared to 315 in 2019.

In 2021 the town did not record any nest or hatchling released, while in Misamis Oriental and nearby Carmen in Agusan del Norte province, several hatchlings were released.

With a hatchery, local conservationists are optimistic that they will be able to increase the survival rate of the eggs and be able to release more hatchlings.

More research for better interventions

A published study conducted in 2023 on loggerhead sea turtle nests cited that climate change and anthropogenic (pollution caused by human activities) impacts have been scored as among the highest hazards to sea turtle health, and could have played a role in the Sea Turtle Egg Fusariosis development.

Environmental changes, human activities, and emerging pathogens deserve the highest attention in terms of health research, and conservation management, the study said.

While several studies on marine turtles that face threats from the heat of El Niño and other factors, Philippine scientists recommend more research based on the local settings.

Dr. Ruth Gamboa, a retired professor and chairman of the Department of Biological Science and Environmental Studies at the University of the Philippines Mindanao (UP-Min), said that while heat could be a possible explanation for the death of marine turtle hatchlings other factors should also be observed.

She pointed to more research amid the changes in environmental temperature influenced by climate change.

“There could be several factors that might explain why the hatchlings die. Although we cannot rule out that heat could be a factor, we need more data and accurate measurements on the temperature of the nest to give a better conclusion,” Gamboa said.

She added: “Having more data on the plight of the hatchlings and the turtles nesting in the area will give better solutions for better future interventions. That will be a huge factor in the conservation and protection not only of the marine turtle but other species in the ecosystem.”

Gamboa pointed out the efforts made by Pagara and their volunteers, and expressed hopes that more support will reach the community to strengthen their advocacy toward securing better solutions in saving more marine turtles.