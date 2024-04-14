History and pork guts in wintry Beijing

Last February, I joined my father on an 11-day trip to the infinitely fascinating land of China, also known as Zhōngguó, the Middle Kingdom, home to tofu nao, tea soup, and sweet, sweet sorghum liquor.

My father had meetings; I tagged along for fun. Together we nursed a common curiosity about a nation that, up to that point, I had only ever seen through the remote lens of news cameras and textbooks.

Our plane arrived in Beijing under a naked sky. To a boy from the humid tropics, it’s the most alien fact: the absence of clouds. February is a winter month, and so far from the sea the air is tortuously dry. Devoid of moisture, skin cracks, noses bleed, and the heavens become a spotless blue bowl. As the day proceeds, it’s not unusual for entire afternoons to pass by without a single fleck of white interrupting the cobalt plain.

It all feels strangely flat and open, a sensation that follows you to the city itself, perhaps because instead of the expected metropolitan density one encounters airiness and light. The many high rises are spaced far apart in roomy grids, leaving just enough room for sunbeams to blow open the otherwise neat curtain of concrete and steel. The streets are clean and wind-swept and wide enough to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians alike. The light is muffled. Time moves at a controlled, deliberate pace.

In the chill weather the sidewalks are perfect for a stroll. Walking around our hotel we noted, with amusement, that the locals seemed to have as much respect for pedestrian stop lights as Filipinos did. Over in the distance, an intimidating stone citadel stood watch at the center of a busy roundabout. Its massive walls loomed over the cars like cliffs.

“Damn,” I said. “That’s a big castle.”

My father merely smirked. That’s just the old city gate, he said.

Lasting imperial grandeur

Though much of the past has been demolished to make way for modern neighborhoods, a considerable part of Beijing’s history remains intact in the form of impressive edifices. There is the hulking drum tower which used to thunder the city awake; the shining Temple of Heaven where the emperor used to pray for bountiful harvests; and the Lama Temple, a former Qing residential mansion turned into a devout Tibetan Buddhist monastery. Inside the Temple’s main hall, behind a curtain of incense smoke, stands a golden 4-story statue of the Buddha.

“Sever all attachments to the material world,” says the giant’s gently cryptic smile.

Every corner of Beijing, it seems, has at least one structure still glowing with the remains of imperial grandeur. A mansion here, a pagoda there. Don’t forget the Great Wall. But of all the most imposing imperial monuments, none can match in size and power the eternal red immensity of the Forbidden City.

Gates open at 8 am. Pro-tip: hire a guide. From the pre-pandemic maximum of 80,000 daily visitors, only a measly 30,000 are now allowed in per day. Tickets are sold out two minutes after online selling begins each morning. Good luck getting in without a local to help you.

Even with thousands of tourists wheeling about inside, the Forbidden City remains unthinkably, almost inhumanly large. The servant’s quarters are inns, the consorts’ residences are private palaces, and the stone courtyards wind-swept plateaus. It’s a world unto itself. Entire armies could fit inside its parade grounds. Entire armies have fit inside its parade grounds.

The air is thick with history. It seeps from the walls, from cracks in between the pavestones, from the dragons carved on marble staircases. Here is where the Dowager Empress had her meals in between selling the empire to foreigners, and this is where the Jiajing Emperor was almost strangled by a mob of palace girls, the young women driven to outrage by their master’s fondness for virgin menstrual blood to make his alchemical pills. Blink and it’s as if you can see them: hordes of ghostly soldiers, skull-faced eunuchs, and spectral scholar-bureaucrats rising like clouds in the shifting wind.

And yet, even with so many denizens of ages past stalking the halls, in Chinese terms the Forbidden City is a relatively recent phenomenon. It was built during the early 15th century a few decades after the bloody establishment of the Ming Dynasty. A respectable vintage, until one remembers there are oracle bones from the Shang Dynasty dated to the 2nd millennium B.C.E.

Relics, lacquerware, bronzes, and more

If you leave the Forbidden City by the southern exit, walking under the house-sized portrait of Mao mounted on the rather hopefully named Gate of Heavenly Peace, and cutting through the muted expanse of Tiananmen Square, passing three to four airport-grade security checkpoints along the way, you will find yourself in the monumental foyer of the National Museum of China. Lovers of crumbling relics, rejoice: there are galleries of lacquerware, battalions of clay statuettes, and an entire corridor dedicated purely to porcelain vases. You can spend the morning progressing from the neolithic through to the iron age. By noon you would still be stuck in the medieval era. Is there anything so wonderfully civilized as planned urban sewage by the 6th century A.D.?

Perhaps most impressive are the bronzes. There are bronze axes, bronze bells, bronze mirrors, masks, and washbowls. The ancient artisans were fond of molding the metal into animal shapes, forming darkly gleaming phoenixes, horses, and oxen. One particularly well-crafted vessel is so beautifully adorned with spiral carvings it looks like a slab of frozen green fire. What’s it for? Wine. Of course: the biggest and most impressive bronze pieces are always reserved for wine.

Piles of stone may crumble, but kindness, hospitality, and a common appreciation for good food and drink remains. Somewhere among the last few traditional gray-brick neighborhoods of Beijing, between the old city gate and an icy imperial lake, you will find a mischievous old man with a wicked smile smoking alone outside a busy restaurant. He’s skinny, bald, and knows around four to five words of English. Sloshing inside your mind is a single drop of Mandarin. All the ingredients, in other words, for a merry afternoon.

The old man sees you and grins, revealing two rows of blackened teeth. He waves you inside, prepares a table, and points out his recommendations on the menu.

“This,” he exclaims with dancing fingers. “This is good.”

He’s right. The orders arrive still steaming in the chill winter air: stir-fried eggplants and potatoes in dark vinegar sauce, braised pork elbows brimming with fat, and a platter of exploded pig intestines, turned inside out to reveal delicate strips of gastric membranes green-gray like the sea. It’s delicious, especially when paired with a brimming mug of Yanjing wheat beer.

Voices glow; hunger sates itself; the world shrinks to the size of a rapidly emptying plate. Someone behind you uncorks a barrel of garrulous laughter. The old man asks where you come from.

“Na guo ren?”

“Philippines,” you reply.

“Ah,” he says with a nod and surprised smile. “Manila.”

The realization arrives like a thunderbolt: it doesn’t matter what tongue you arrive with in this endless country, what speech you understand—Filipino, Korean, Spanish, German—so long as you listen with the language of the heart.

Satisfied, the old man eventually pours one out for himself. “Cheers,” he calls out as you exit his restaurant, the warmth on his face and the friendliness in his tone communicating what mere words cannot.

“I had fun. Please, come again soon.”

The writer is a Biology graduate from the University of the Philippines Diliman. He won first place in the Essay Category of the 2023 Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature for his piece titled, “The Year of the Periwinkle,” which was first published in BusinessMirror.

