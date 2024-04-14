DOST chief: IP key in tackling PHL’s pressing concerns

At the onset of the celebration of the National Intellectual Property (IP) Month, Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. emphasized how IP serves as a catalyst for innovative and creative solutions essential for shaping a brighter future.

“As we celebrate National IP Month, let us remember that Intellectual Property is not solely about protecting ideas; it’s about leveraging them to address global challenges,” said Solidum during the Department of Science and Technology’s (DOST) Virtual Flag Raising Ceremony on April 01.

In his message to DOST employees,. Solidum encouraged fellow public servants to reflect on the role of the DOST as they are constantly at the forefront of providing solutions and opening opportunities to the Filipino people through science, technology, and innovation.

Solidum pointed out that guided by the four pillars, namely: promotion of Human Well-being, Wealth Creation, Wealth Protection, and Sustainability, the DOST continually strives to champion initiatives that embody these principles.

“Our commitment to technology transfer and commercialization ensures that innovations reach those who need them most, driving progress and prosperity across the nation,” he said.

He shared that the launching of the Mini Science Centrum and project visits in Quezon province recently reflects on of the department’s thrust of using science, technology, and innovation for inclusive development.

“These events highlight our partnership with local government units, educational institutions, and communities, emphasizing our shared goal of promoting accessible education and scientific understanding. It serves as a reminder of the practical impact of our work and underscores the importance of community development,” Solidum said.