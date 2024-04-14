College of Saint Benilde smashes JRU

College of St. Benilde smashed Jose Rizal University, 25-13, 25-12, 25-20, yesterday to reclaim the solo lead and extend its streak to 32 spanning four years in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

With CSB coach Jerry Yee shuffling his players anew, none of the Lady Blazers finish in double figures with Michelle Gamit and Wielyn Estoque leading the way with eight points apiece.

It was the three-peat feat-seeking champion’s third win in a row this season and 32nd in all counting the pair of magnificent 11-game title sweeps the last two years and the seven in 2020 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yee though stressed they’re not into counting wins and streaks.

“We try not to mind those, we don’t even count,” Yee said.

What he’s looking at though is how his team is developing.

“We are still lacking executions, but we are hoping we address it,” he said.

Except for team captain Jessa Dorog and their two liberos, all the players fielded by Yee scored at least a point.

Yee attributed the constant player rotation to the transition period his team is undergoing as four of his starters—Jade Gentapa, Cloanne Mondonedo, Michelle Gamit and Gayle Pascual—are graduating.

The Lady Bombers fell to 1-2.