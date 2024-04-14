4 Pinoy seafarers on latest vessel seized by Iran–DMW

FOUR Filipino seafarers were on board the container ship MSC Aries, which Iranian authorities seized over the weekend, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In an advisory, DMW confirmed the incident and is now working with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the concerned licensed manning agency to secure the release of the affected Filipino sailors.

“Upon directive of the President, we are in touch with the families of our dear seafarers and have assured them of full government support and assistance,” DMW said.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries last Saturday in the Hormuz Strait due to its “links with Israel.” The ship was then transferred to Iranian waters.

The United States government called on Iran to release the ship affiliated with Zodiac Maritime, owned by Israel-born billionaire Eyal Ofer, and its 25 crew members.

The Philippine government has been coordinating with Iran over the release of another batch of Filipinos, the 17 seafarers who were onboard the ship Galaxy Leader after it was hijacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea last year.

In March, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo A. De Vega also reported they were repatriating nine of the 18 Filipino seafarers, who were onboard a ship held in Iran also due to an “ownership issue.”

