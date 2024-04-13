We’re close to hitting single-digit poverty goal–DOF chief Recto

FINANCE Secretary Ralph G. Recto expressed confidence that the Philippines is close to reaching a single-digit poverty goal as the country’s jobless rate eased.

In a statement by the Department of Finance (DOF) on Friday, Recto said the “continued improvements” in the country’s jobs market and quality of jobs for Filipinos signal progress towards achieving the government’s target of reducing the poverty rate to single-digit or by 9 percent by 2028.

This is based on the recent Macro Poverty Outlook for the Philippines released by the World Bank, which projected that the country could cut its poverty incidence to 9.3 percent in 2026, two years ahead of the 9-percent target by 2028.

“I am optimistic that through this continued progress in our labor market, which leads to increased opportunities and incomes for more Filipinos, we will be able to reach our single-digit poverty goal sooner than expected,” Recto said.

The latest Labor Force Survey (LFS) released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the country’s unemployment rate went down to 3.5 percent in February 2024 from 4.8 percent in the same month last year, translating to 1.8 million unemployed individuals.

In February 2024, the underemployment rate inched down to 12.4 percent from 12.9 percent year-on-year as more people are engaged in more quality jobs.

In terms of employment, a total of 49 million employed individuals were recorded in February, higher than the 48.8 million in the same month last year. This caused the employment rate to increase to 96.5 percent from 95.2 percent in February 2023.

Wage and salary workers continued to contribute the largest share at 62.9 percent with 30.8 million of the total employed individuals in February 2024, of which 24.4 million were from private establishments.

More than half of the jobs in February were provided by services at 60.6 percent; agriculture at 21.3 percent, and less than a fifth from industry, at 18.1 percent.

Recto said that the DOF will push more strategies that further enhance labor and improve employment conditions while keeping inflation under control through the implementation of economic liberalization laws.

This, Recto said, will spur more employment-generating investments and improve the country’s business climate particularly the recent signing of the implementing rules and regulations of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code.

The government is steadfast, he said, in its support for reforms, such as the Enterprise Productivity Act, the Apprenticeship Bill, and the Lifelong Learning Bill to enhance the preparedness and employability of Filipinos for quality job opportunities.

“All of our development efforts are directed towards harnessing the talents of our young workforce and building an economy where every Filipino can thrive, secure decent jobs, and create better lives for themselves and their families. All these provide pathways out of poverty and lay the groundwork for a more inclusive and prosperous future for our people,” Recto said.