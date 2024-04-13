Web3 will empower Filipinos

Yield Guild Games (YGG) Pilipinas, a growing community of gamers, creators and traders supporting web3 adoption in the Philippines, will be going on its annual roadtrip from April to July 2024 as part of the effort to bring web3 closer to Filipino communities.

Mench Dizon, YGG Pilipinas country head, said YGG seeks to provide opportunities for its members to a web3 gaming through questing initiatives such as Superquests and the Guild Advancement Program (GAP). By networking with fellow gamers, she said these will enable members to build their onchain identity through its achievement-based reputation system.

YGG is a Web3 Guild Protocol that enables players and gaming guilds to find their community, discover games and level-up together. Its mission is to become the leading community-based user acquisition platform in web3 gaming.

Six locations will be visited over four months, beginning in Batangas and followed by Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Bacolod and Manila. Attendees will be able to learn more about web3, play fun and exciting new web3 games, and meet other members of the community.

Each leg of the roadtrip will include meet-and-greets, game demos, show matches, and a live version of the Discord show Crypto Fiesta. Web3 Metaversity, the online learning platform led by YGG Pilipinas, will conduct sessions at the event to educate attendees about cryptocurrency, blockchain and trading fundamentals. Attendees will receive a quest card to keep track of the booths they will visit in the Experience Zone.

Participating exhibitors include web3 games Arena of Faith (AOF) and Sipher, game developer Delabs Games, game asset manufacturer BreederDAO, crypto exchange Coins.ph, and web3 mobile infrastructure Jambo. The popular farming game Pixels will also be showcased in a stage demo during the Batangas and Baguio legs of the roadtrip.

“Web3 gaming has opened many possibilities for people living with low income in the Philippines. Many of our kapwa Filipinos were able to bounce back after the pandemic because of web3 games, and it was a small barangay in Nueva Ecija that started this now global movement.

“We want to ensure that every community in the Philippines has an opportunity to participate in this economy. The YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip is one of the ways we can teach new, future-oriented skills to the young, tech-savvy people in our provinces. Anyone, regardless of who they are or where they live, can access web3. Our kababayans from the provinces could be the next leaders, founders and creators in this emerging industry,” Dizon said.