Today’s front page, Thursday, April 11, 2024

Trilaterals test ties

President Joe Biden hosts Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House for the historic trilateral summit of leaders, which focused on “deepening relations” that will lead to a “peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

Biden said the Philippines is set to receive fresh investments in critical sectors as it becomes the beneficiary of a new “economic corridor” under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Initiative (PGIII) of the Group of 7 (G-7). 

Meanwhile, America’s defense commitment to Pacific allies was “ironclad,” said Biden.

ALL PHOTOS BY TROI SANTOS/BUSINESSMIRROR

