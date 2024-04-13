The Samsung S24 Ultra’s camera is the best for concert fancams

AS someone who watches a lot of concerts, fancams (a recording of a celebrity or public figure taken and/or circulated by fans) are very important to me. I don’t take a lot of them, just a few for posterity and some still images for my column. I also post a few on my private stab Twitter account. Since 2023, I have been pretty happy with Samsung’s S23 Ultra but I recently got the chance to test the S24 Ultra. In this column, I will only talk about the phone’s camera.

I will be honest. The S24 Ultra has a learning curve.

The S24 Ultra’s main camera has a 200-megapixel f/1.7 with OIS, 3x telephoto with 10-megapixel f/2.4, OIS, 5x telephoto with 50-megapixel f/3.4, OIS, ultrawide with 12-megapixel f/2.2, and selfie with 12-megapixel f/2.2. The main difference between the cameras of the S24 Ultra and the S23 Ultra is that the former has a new 5x telephoto camera that replaces the 10x module of the latter. This means you get both 5x and 10x zoom shots.

During daytime, the S24 Ultra’s main camera takes amazing photos that are detailed and look more natural than the S23 Ultra. The saturation is also less vibrant and that’s a good thing.

The 50MP 5x zoom telephoto that replaces the 10MP 10x also delivers superior shots while maintaining a similar image quality to the S23 Ultra at 10x. The new version uses crop zoom to get to 10x and, for me, the image quality is good. Is it better than the 10x optical zoom on the previous version? In the beginning, the images I took on the S23 Ultra at 10x zoom seemed better than the ones I took on the S24 Ultra at 10x crop zoom. That is, until I started learning how to really use it properly.

Expert RAW now produces 24-megapixel images with data from 50- and 12-megapixel captures. According to Samsung, Expert RAW is an innovative camera app for Samsung Galaxy that provides RAW files that can be professionally filmed and edited later so that you can take high-quality HDR (High Dynamic Range) photos and edit them in more detail.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phones are the first to be able to upload HDR photos to Instagram. The HDR photos produced by the S24 Ultra are very vibrant.

Instagram and Snapchat will also be able to take photos using camera features like Nightography, Super HDR, and Video Stabilization from within their apps.

Selfies and portraits look great with accurate skin tones and enough, if not too much, detail. In the past, my issues with Android cameras included the beauty filter which turned you into a different person.

Well, the Samsung S24 Ultra has a very realistic selfie camera. You can still turn on the beauty filter if you want to but know that the more realistic option is available.

For concerts, assuming I am at the MOA Arena Suites which is on the third floor, I zoom in at 9.3 for best results. When taking close-up images, the S24 Ultra usually automatically switches to the Focus Enhancer, which removes any natural background blur, but you can turn that off if you wish.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best zoom camera you can find on an Android smartphone. Its 5x zoom is better than the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 10x zoom because it produces more detailed and clearer shots.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra produces images with better color and a much better dynamic range than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new camera produces more depth and shadow. I read a review that said Samsung “has sacrificed the fine details in images for better overall quality. It’s a good trade.” This is accurate. The S24 Ultra’s zoomed in images are superior to the S23 Ultra’s.

Make no mistake, the S23 Ultra still has a good camera but a better one is now here.

Earlier, I said the S24 Ultra’s camera has a learning curve, which means it takes some getting used to. For instance, I had some problems with stabilization and focus the first few times that I used it. But I eventually learned how to use the camera and I now enjoy it immensely.

Image credits: DINNA CHAN VASQUEZ





