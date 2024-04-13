Quiboloy can no longer be extradited with new non-bailable case–police

DAVAO CITY—The police here said the fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy may now be rest assured of his condition be to be protected from a feared US move to abduct or assassinate him.

“Pastor, here is now your warrant which is nonbailable, of which when you surrender or get arrested, other countries will not interfere anymore because our judge here already took cognizance of the case,” said Brig. Gen. Alden Delvo, Davao regional police chief, addressing the fugitive pastor publicly.

The second warrant against the founder of the Davao City-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ was about the offense on “qualified human trafficking” which Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159 Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa issued on Thursday.

Delvo confirmed his office received the warrant through its e-warrant system, where court warrants from all over the country are sent electronically to police offices where the persons or properties named are in their jurisdiction.

Quiboloy remained in hiding but described his decision to hide as “protecting himself from US rendition” to force him to face his cases in the US, or to be assassinated.

Delvo said he has already sent his intelligence agents and directed them to intensify their work to arrest the pastor, who earlier gave a set of 17 conditions to government for him to come out of hiding. Among the conditions he publicly stated in an audio message through social media were a written assurance from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the head of such offices as the National Bureau of Investigation, National Police and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, that they will not allow US agents to intervene in the country’s judicial process in litigating the child and women sexual abuse and trafficking cases.

Delvo said he believed the pastor was in hiding here “because Davao is his safe refuge.”

He told an online news interview that he has also warned politicians against coddling him.

The Pasig court warrant also named as co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemanes. They earier posted bail after the first warrant of arrest was issued last week by an RTC judge here for sexual abuse of a minor.

On Thursday night, former President Rodrigo Duterte, a known ally, said he would advise the pastor to go to court and post bail. “That’s the best option I can give him.” Duterte previously urged him to surrender “or get arrested.”

Duterte said Quiboloy “is in Tamayong” but it was uncertain if he said it in jest. He said Tamayong is a big place that, aside from his Prayer Mountain facility, has several houses.

Tamayong is an interior tribal village where his posh Prayer Mountain haven sits. It the venue for large gatherings of Quiboloy followers and occasionally hosts Filipino political dignitaries. Quiboloy also maintains a residential rest house in Samal Island as well as the campus of Jose Maria College, which he established beside the Davao airport.