PHL manufacturing output growth posts 5-month high at 8.9% in February

THE growth of the country’s manufacturing output posted a five-month high in February 2024, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the Production Index and Net Sales Index, PSA said the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) grew 8.9 percent in February 2024, the fastest since the 9.5-percent growth posted in September 2023.

In January 2024, the VoPI posted a growth of 6.2 percent while in February 2023, manufacturing output grew 2.6 percent.

“This brings the average growth rate of VoPI from January to February 2024 to 7.5 percent. In February 2023, VoPI recorded an annual increase of 2.6 percent,” the PSA said.

Data from PSA showed the VoPI for manufacturing in February 2024 was due to the double-digit annual increase in the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products at 13.4 percent in February 2024, from an annual decline of 1.4 percent in the previous month.

The manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products contributed 45.2 percent to the higher annual increment of VoPI for the manufacturing section in February 2024.

Other main contributors to the higher year-on-year growth of VoPI in February 2024 were the higher annual increment in the manufacture of food products at 9.2 percent during the period, from 5.2 percent annual growth in the previous month.

The list includes the double-digit annual increase observed in the manufacture of chemical and chemical products at 25.9 percent, from an annual increment of 8.1 percent in the previous month.

“Of the remaining 19 industry divisions, 10 registered year-on-year increases in February 2024. In contrast, nine industry divisions posted annual declines during the period,” the PSA said.

“The highest annual drop was observed in other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment at 23.7 percent,” it added.

Meanwhile, the average capacity utilization rate for the manufacturing sector was at 75 percent in February 2024.

This was slower than the 75.2 percent in January 2024, but faster than the average capacity utilization rate recorded at 72.7 percent in February 2023.

All industry divisions reported capacity utilization rates of more than 60 percent during the month. The top three industry divisions in terms of reported capacity utilization rate was led by manufacture of machinery and equipment except electrical, at 84.6 percent.

This was followed by the manufacture of rubber and plastic products with an average capacity utilization rate of 80 percent, and manufacture of transport equipment at 80 percent.

“The proportion of establishments that operated at full capacity [90 percent to 100 percent] was 28.3 percent of the total number of responding establishments. Meanwhile, 39.2 percent operated at 70 to 89 percent capacity, and 32.5 percent operated below 70 percent capacity,” the PSA said.

The Production Index and Net Sales Index used to be the Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries (Missi).

It continues to monitor the production, net sales, inventories, and capacity utilization of selected manufacturing establishments to provide flash indicators on the performance of the manufacturing sector.