Mondilla wins crown by 3 shots in Caliraya

CAVINTI, Laguna—Clyde Mondilla settled the nerves early and played calculating golf from there to cruise to a three-stroke victory over a hard-charging Angelo Que on Friday in the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Caliraya Springs Championship.

Mondilla, the top player on the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) in 2017 and 2019 Philippine Open champion, earned his first title this year with a closing 70 for a 10-under 278, a huge boost in morale ahead of his stint later this month on the Abema Tour Japan’s Challenge Tour.

Nursing a slim lead over Keanu Jahns, Mondilla padded the lead right away with birdie on the par-four opening hole, earned another stroke on the sixth and went on cruise control to the bank with a P450,000 cheque.

“No. 1 was huge. After that, pars seemed enough since the first nine is actually tough,” said Mondilla, twice winner on the PGT last season.

“I knew that if I just played consistently on the back nine, I’d be able to hold on.”

On the par-five No. 4, Jahns got to move back within one stroke, hitting birdie for the second straight time on the hole where he also scored an eagle on opening day.

Bogeys on the sixth and eighth holes, however, pulled back the big-hitting Jahns as two flights ahead, Que took on the role of pursuer behind Mondilla.

Thrice winner on the Asian Tour, Que got a huge lift with eagle on No. 4 and nailed four more birdies for a bogey-free 66, matching the week’s low, and a 281 total in the P2.5 million championship sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

As Mondilla watched Jahns struggle to convert his putts, he was certain Que was set for a final-round assault.

“It was just an unlucky day for Keanu, bad breaks for him,” Mondilla said. “But I was sure Angelo was going to make a big move.”

However, the seven-stroke third-round gap was too much to overcome on the final day for Que, who wound up with a P295,000 cheque.

Jahns carded a 74 and ended up tied for third at 283 with 19-year-old Korean Kim Tae Soo, who shot a 70 marred by a double-bogey on No. 17—they split the pooled 3rd-4th prize of P302,500.

Last year’s champion Tony Lascuna had a 71 for joint fifth at 284 with Korea’s Gwon Minwook, who carded a two-under 70 in the tournament backed by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Aidric Chan faltered with a triple-bogey 7 on No. 16 and submitted a 73 for a 286, which was matched by Eric Gallardo after a 73.

Sean Ramos fired a 71 and Rupert Zaragosa scored a 72 to end up at one-under 287.