M3 growth slowest in 2 years; high rates, excess liquidity mop-up cited

HIGH interest rates and efforts to siphon off excess liquidity in the market led to the slowest increase in domestic liquidity growth in over two years, according to the latest data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Domestic liquidity or M3 grew 5 percent to P16.9 trillion in February 2024 from 6 percent in January 2024. Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said this is the slowest since May 2021.

Ricafort added that this growth is also the slowest in 11.5 percent years since August 2012. On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, M3 decreased by about 0.2 percent.

“Slower M3 growth recently is still fundamentally consistent with the relatively tight/restrictive monetary policy measures in recent months as local monetary authorities siphon off some of the excess liquidity in the financial system,” Ricafort said.

He explained that these efforts to siphon off excess liquidity are done through the weekly BSP securities auction every Friday and the BSP Term Deposit Facility (TDF) auctions every Wednesday.

These, Ricafort said, are the main liquidity management tools used by the BSP since 2016. These, along with tight monetary policy, are part of the efforts to bring down inflation to 2 to 4 percent.

The BSP said domestic claims grew 9.5 percent year-on-year in February from 9.9 percent (revised) in the previous month.

The data also showed claims on the private sector grew by 10.1 percent from 8.9 (revised) in January with the sustained expansion in bank lending to non-financial private corporations and households.

“Net claims on the central government expanded by 12.1 percent from 15.8 percent [revised] due in part to the sustained borrowings of the National Government,” BSP also said.

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms rose by 3.6 percent year-on-year in February from 4.4 percent in January. The BSP’s NFA grew by 5.9 percent.

Meanwhile, BSP said the NFA of banks contracted on account of lower interbank loans receivables.

Bank lending

The BSP also reported that outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs), net of reverse repurchase (RRP) placements with the BSP, expanded by 8.6 percent year-on-year in February from 7.8 percent in January.

On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, outstanding universal and commercial bank loans, net of RRPs, rose by 0.7 percent.

“The pick up in bank loans growth in recent months could be attributed to improved business and economic conditions, especially in terms improved data on employment to among the best in nearly 20 years or since revised data started on 2005, easing inflation trend to the slowest in about 2 years,” Ricafort said.

The BSP said outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, increased by 8.7 percent in February from 7.8 percent in the previous month, while outstanding loans to non-residents expanded by 6.5 percent in February after growing by 9.8 percent in January.

Outstanding loans for production activities went up by 6.8 percent in February from 5.9 percent in the previous month, largely driven by the increase in lending to key sector such as real estate activities which posted a growth of 11.6 percent.

The data showed this was also driven by loans for electricity, gas, steam, and airconditioning supply which grew 11.2 percent; wholesale and retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 7.1 percent; transportation and storage, 21.1 percent); and manufacturing, 5.9 percent).

Consumer loans to residents grew by 25.2 percent in February, the same rate as in January, on the sustained increase in credit card and motor vehicle loans.

