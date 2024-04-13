Ironman 70.3  lures world-class athletes in Lapu-Lapu City

THE upcoming Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu will not only commemorate its 10th anniversary with a dazzling return to Cebu on April 21 but also showcase a formidable assembly of global talents.

The top-level event promises an intense competition featuring the return of Portugal’s Filipe Azevedo, who will be gunning for a second title after scoring a narrow victory last year in the 1.9-km swim/90-km/21-km run event in Davao.

Azevedo, 31, is primed for an even more impressive showing, having refined his prowess in premier competitions over the past year.

Joining the elite roster is Chinese Taipei’s Tuan Chun Chang, who placed third in Davao, alongside a cadre of international contenders including Daniel Bakkegard from Denmark, South Africa’s Henri Schoeman, Thomas Bishop from England, American Ben Stern and Michael Tong from New Zealand.

The spotlight will also focus on the strong Australian contingent of Sam Osborne, Caleb Noble, Charlie Quin, Jarrod Osborne, Calvin Amos, Nick Carling and Nathan Dortmann.

The event welcomes competitors in the 18-24 to 70-74 years old brackets, for both men and women, with registration currently open for the race organized by the Ironman Group and presented by Megaworld and Mactan Newtown. For details, visit ironman.com/im703-cebu-philippines-register.

Augusto Benedicto and Ines Santiago clinched overall honors in the last staging in Mactan Newtown (Cebu).

Since its inception in 2012, the Ironman series in Cebu has attracted up to 3,000 athletes globally with this year’s course again featuring the iconic CCLEX or the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway bridge, a landmark structure in the Philippines.

Additionally, the IM 70.3 Lapu-Lapu will be integrated into The Ironman Group’s 2023-24 Season Pass and Flex90 offerings.

This inclusion offers athletes unparalleled flexibility with benefits like entry savings and the ability to change race dates without penalty, enhancing the appeal of participating in full Ironman and 70.3 races across Oceania and Asia.