Hitachi Home Appliances taps Beko PHL as local distributor, after-sales service provider

JAPANESE brand Hitachi has relaunched its home appliances business in the Philippines with a new agent and support provider. Beko Philippines announced that it will now be in charge of the distribution and after-sales services for Hitachi-branded home appliances in the domestic market.

The company will directly coordinate with Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances, a joint venture (JV) that was established between Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Inc. in July 2021. The JV is responsible for manufacturing, selling and servicing Hitachi-branded home appliances worldwide (excluding Japan). The selection of Beko Philippines as Hitachi’s new local distributor is aimed at guaranteeing uninterrupted supply and improved services for customers.

Excited on the firm’s appointment, Beko Philippines country director Gurhan Gunal promised they will sustain the quality of their high-end offerings while making them more attainable to clients. “Our team is committed to upholding the high standards for our premium range, and to further enhancing the availability and accessibility of products to customers,” he said.

With a revitalized focus on enhancing the lives of Filipino consumers via cutting-edge technology and unmatched comfort, Hitachi encourages households across the nation to discover the “Art of Ease”—a philosophy that brings together comfort, convenience and quality, where each product is a piece in the mosaic of a comfortable, efficient and enjoyable lifestyle. The reintroduction of Hitachi Home Appliances in the Philippines marks an important milestone in the brand’s commitment to delivering outstanding quality and performance to its customers.

Each appliance item is a result of blending traditional Japanese attention to detail and unwavering commitment to excellence. By combining technology and lifestyle seamlessly, Hitachi offers products designed to meet diverse needs and bring practicality and harmony to every Filipino home.

At present, Hitachi Refrigerators are already available nationwide. New home appliance lineups are up for release in the coming months.