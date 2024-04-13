Green Archers advance to D-League semis; Marcelo powers CEU Scorpions past St. Clare

MICHAEL PHILIPS scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as EcoOil-La Salle pummeled Keanzel Basketball, 144-75, on Thursday to secure a semifinals seat in the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Centro Escolar University, meanwhile, turned to Daniel Marcelo in the fourth quarter to survive from a third quarter meltdown and beat Go Torakku-St. Clare, 73-69.

The Green Archers dominated the game from the get-go and never gave their opponents any chance to make it interesting.

All 14 players fielded by the two-time defending champions scored with seven tallying double digits as the Green Archers stayed unbeaten in four games.

CJ Austria scored 17 points, Jonnel Policarpio had 16, Jake Gaspay tallied 13, EJ Gollena added 12, while Vhoris Marasigan and Raven Cortez had 11 apiece for the EcoOil-La Salle, which could sweep the six-team, single round eliminations with another victory against Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda Thursday next week.

Only the top two teams after the eliminations will earn outright passage into the semifinals.

“ We’re trying to learn every game,” La Salle assistant coach Caloy Garcia said. “Now we move on to San Beda. That’s our focus.”

Alfren Gayosa scored 16 points while Dominic Panlilio and Denzel Jensen Wong had 11 apiece for Keanzel which remains winless in four games.

Marcelo scored 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Scorpions (2-1) used a 12-2 run in the closing minutes to silence Go Torakku-St. Clare and stay in contention for a top two seeding.

CEU stormed to a 24-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 41-30 advantage at halftime.

But the Scorpions shot just 4 of 14 in the third quarter and Go Torakku-St. Clare outscored its opponents, 22-11, to the tie the game at 56-all entering the fourth.

Go Torakku-St. Clare grabbed the lead on triple by Megan Galang at 62-56 and was still on top at 67-61 lead with 2:45 left but couldn’t hold on to it.

Marcelo completed a three-point play and Frank Ray Diaz scored on a floater as CEU went on a 10-0 blast to steal the victory.

Diaz led the way for CEU with 18 points and five assists.

Galang eventually finished with 19 points, Babacar Ndong tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds while John Mark Estacio and Ryan Isaac Sual had 10 apiece for Go Torakku-St. Clare, which went down to its third straight defeat.