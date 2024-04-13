get singlife protection with just 5 globe rewards points

TOP telecom Globe has partnered with leading life insurer Singlife to make protection virtually free for Filipino families, offering a health insurance plan for just 5 Globe Rewards points. Globe customers can get Singlife’s comprehensive 3-in-1 Protection Plan by redeeming just 5 Globe Rewards points until April 15, 2024. This insurance coverage provides up to P250,000 for Covid-19, dengue and accidental medical costs. The 3-in-1 plan covers the policyholder plus their immediate family with benefits such as hospital cash allowances, disability payouts, medical reimbursements, and more. This coverage is on top of a policyholder’s PhilHealth and existing HMO coverage.

“At Globe, we are committed to using our digital capabilities to create wonderful experiences that uplift the lives of Filipinos,” said Jerome Patalud, head of Globe Rewards. “By allowing customers to redeem this health insurance using their Rewards points, we’re removing major barriers to healthcare protection for entire households.”

Customers can effortlessly secure peace of mind for health emergencies by enrolling through the GlobeOne app and simply redeeming the offer using their Globe Rewards points, without any cashout or tedious paperwork.

“We recognize the difficulty of preparing for life’s uncertainties and are committed to alleviating these challenges,” said Sherie Ng, cofounder and executive director of Singlife Philippines. “Through this partnership, we’re able to advance our goal of providing flexible insurance solutions that support Filipino families through unpredictable times.”

Partnering with Singlife exemplifies Globe’s customer-centric approach of leveraging digital solutions to create value and convenience. By capitalizing on its Rewards program, Globe is bringing a high-value insurance product within reach like never before.

More information is available at www.globe.com.ph.