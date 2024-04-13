G7’s infra partnership program PGII to fund 1st Asia-Pacific ‘economic corridor’ in PHL

THE Philippines is set to receive fresh investments in critical sectors as it becomes the beneficiary of a new “economic corridor” under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment Initiative (PGII) of the Group of 7 (G7).

US President Joe Biden made the announcement during the landmark Philippine-Japan-United States trilateral meeting, which focused on “deepening relations” that will lead to a “peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

“I’m proud to announce we’re launching an economic corridor in the Philippines as part of the G7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment. This is the first corridor in the Indo-Pacific,” Biden said in his opening statement for the trilateral meeting held in the White House in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

“It means more jobs for people across the entire region. It means more investment in sectors critical to our future, clean energy, ports, railroads, agriculture, and much more,” he added.

A senior US administration official earlier announced the PGII corridor in Luzon will connect Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas and facilitate investments on ports, rail, clean energy, semiconductors, supply chains, and other forms of connectivity.

The International Development Finance Corporation of the US will establish its first regional office in the Philippines to help set up the corridor.

The US and Japan will also allocate US$8 million for the Open Radio Access Network (RAN) field trials and the Asia Open RAN Academy based in Manila to enable future commercial deployment and create a reliable information communication technology ecosystem in the Philippines.

These initiatives will be complimented with the conduct of the first trilateral Cyber and Digital Dialogue later this year.

Both countries also committed to provide world-class semiconductor training to Filipino students through American and Japanese universities and to help Philippine transition to clean energy by providing it capacity-building in developing its civil nuclear energy program.

Just the beginning

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. welcomed the meeting, which will pave the way to more trilateral maritime exercises and joint development cooperation among the three participating countries.

During the meeting hosted by Biden and attended by Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, they discussed how to make economies more resilient, climate-proofing cities and societies, sustaining development progress, and forging a peaceful world.

Marcos stressed that the closer ties of the participants was “borne not out of convenience nor of expediency, but as a natural progression of a deepening relations and robust cooperation.”

“But this meeting can be just a beginning,” Marcos said.

“Facing the complex challenges of our time requires concerted efforts on everyone’s part, a dedication to a common purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the rules-based international order,” he added.

The trilateral meeting was held amid China’s growing aggression in the South China Sea (SCS).

Kishida agreed with Marcos that the “multilayered cooperation between allies and like-minded countries” will help address such a “compound global crisis.”

“In order to secure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific Region, I hope to reaffirm our intention to further strengthen our trilateral cooperation and to present specific ways forward in today’s meeting,” Kishida said.

International prosperity

Biden affirmed that the US defense commitment not only to Japan, but also to the Philippines, remains ironclad.

“As I said before, any attack on the Philippine aircraft, vessels, or armed forces in the South China Sea would invoke our Mutual Defense Treaty,” Marcos said.

He concluded that the security cooperation will be strengthened by the trilateral meeting and ensure international prosperity and security.

“When we stand as one, we’re able to forge a better future for all. And that’s what this new trilateral is all about in my view. Building a better future for people crossing the Pacific, and quite frankly beyond around the world,” Biden said.