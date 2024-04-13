From food to construction: Francorp showcases diverse concepts at Franchise Asia Philippines 2024

Pasay City, Philippines – Francorp, the pioneering force in the Philippine franchise industry for 25 years, continues its legacy of growth by showcasing cutting-edge franchise concepts at the prestigious Franchise Asia Expo.

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Francorp has been instrumental in the success stories of renowned brands such as Jollibee, Potato Corner, Shawarma Shack, TGP (The Generics Pharmacy), Chatime, Andok’s, and so much more.

Each year, Francorp plays a key role in launching exciting new franchise opportunities at the Franchise Asia Expo, Asia’s biggest franchise event. Held annually at the SMX Convention Center Manila, the expo showcases over 1,000 franchise brands and attracts over 70,000 aspiring franchisees seeking the perfect franchise fit.

Highlighting the trend towards diversification, this year opens up doors to franchise concepts in unconventional sectors like construction and healthcare. JEK Trading & Construction, AutoKid Trucks Solutions truck dealership, PowerHouse a power tools retail shop, Hacienda Solange an events place and organizing company, and 316 Diagnostics + Laboratory are among the innovative ventures aimed at tapping into high-growth markets.

Fueled by the Philippines’ booming inter-island tourism, homegrown, regional brands are experiencing a surge in popularity. Franchising empowers these regional favorites to achieve national recognition and expansion. This year, The Lemon Co. and Wingers Unlimited from Cebu, and Villa Tuna from Butuan, are poised to take their success stories nationwide.

The food and beverage sector remains a major draw for aspiring franchisees. This year offers a selection of trendy food concepts to satisfy every palate, including Pepa Wings for affordable flavored chicken, BW Superbakeshop for delectable baked goods, Goldmine for premium rice retail, Yoogatta for the DIY yogurt craze, and Remilly’s Yema Cake for classic, well-loved cakes.

“We are thrilled to unveil these innovative franchise concepts at the Franchise Asia Expo, reflecting our commitment to creating thousands of entrepreneurs and millions of job,” says Chris Lim, CEO at Francorp. “With our expertise and the dynamism of these concepts, we are confident that aspiring franchisees will find their perfect match for success.”

Learn more about growing your business through franchising through a free consultation at www.francorp.com.ph.