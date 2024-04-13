DOF, DTI, DOE chiefs meet nuclear tech investor with eye on energy collaboration

To secure $100 million worth of investments from the Philippines-Japan-US trilateral meeting, the Philippines met with a US-based vertical integrator of nuclear technologies and services for a potential collaboration in the energy sector.

On Friday, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in a meeting with Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) top executives led by Dr. Francesco Venneri, its founder and chief executive officer.

According to the Department of Finance (DOF), USNC affirmed its commitment to investing in micro modular reactors and power generation projects in the Philippines.

The US-based firm also envisions making the country its first nuclear energy facility in Southeast Asia and expressed its support for current efforts to provide a sufficient supply of energy throughout the country while utilizing clean and renewable energy sources in the future.

“This initiative ensures greater energy security, reduced reliance on fossil fuels, and holds the promise of substantial economic gains for the Filipino people,” Marcos said in the meeting.

Accompanying Dr. Francesco Venneri in the meeting were USNC Senior Vice President for Commercial and Structured Financing for Microreactor Deployment Waqar Zaide, President for Equinet Architectural and Engineering Support Antonio Habana, and Ramon Cruz.

From the Philippine side, the attendees were House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Raphael Lotilla, and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual.

Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo Veloso and Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez were also present.

The meeting was part of Marcos’s working visit to Washington, D.C., from April 10 to 14. US President Joe Biden hosted a trilateral meeting attended by Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday to talk about economic and defense cooperation.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Romualdez said the government is eyeing to secure $100 million worth of investments from the trilateral meeting based on investment packages covering digital infrastructure, physical infrastructure, and energy, prepared by economic managers (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/12/phl-eyes-1-00m-investment-from-meeting-with-us-japan/).

During his stay in the US last November, Marcos witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement with Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and the USNC for a prefeasibility study on micro-modular reactors.