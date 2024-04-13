Dagoon, Go target title repeat in Cainta national tennis tilt

CADEE JAN DAGOON and Marcus Go target not only consecutive victories in their age groups but also in higher divisions as they another shot at Most Valuable Player honors in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) Cainta National Tennis Championships which unfolded Friday at the Village East Tennis Club in Cainta, Rizal.

Dagoon, who triumphed in the girls’ 14-and-under category and secured second place in the 16-and-under division at home in Olongapo last week, faces a formidable challenge from top seed Ave Maria Policarpio, along with tough competitors Izabelle Camcam and Ayl Gonzaga.

Go, who dominated the boys’ 12-and-under class and finished as runner-up in the 14-and-under category, is prepared to fend off rivals like Joshua Stewart, Matthias Go and Matteo Calingasan in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Also vying for second titles in the country’s premier talent-search, spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro and sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association, include Quezon City’s Chloe Mercado in the 18-and-under and Nueva Ecija’s Jayden Ballado in 16-and-under, both in girls’ division.

Focus will also be on Samuel Davila, a local talent, who upstaged fancied rivals to snare the boys’ 16-and-under trophy in the previous Group 1 event in Olongapo. Davila, buoyed by hometown support, is also set to compete in the challenging 18-and-U class of the tournament supported by Slazenger and Universal Tennis Ranking against the likes of Ariel Cabaral, Antonio Ng, Jr. and Rueben Otadoy.

Alex Coyiuto, on the other hand, banners the boys’ 16-and-under cast that includes Marcus Go, Troan Vytiaco, Joshua Stewart and Aaron Coyiuto, while the competition in the 10-and-U unisex side is equally fierce with players like Juliana Coyiuto, Mira Plaza, Jacob Dizon and Kirk Gonzaga ready to showcase their skills.

A tight battle is also anticipated in the girls’ 12-and-U category, headlined by Isabel Ataiza, Lilith Rufino, Ella Paglalunan and Carolina Fandido.